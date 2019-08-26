CASPER (WNE) — A new competition could net Wind River entrepreneurs thousands of dollars and guidance to help launch a business while encouraging economic development on the reservation.
The University of Wyoming is sponsoring a startup challenge to give away $25,000 each in seed money to two tribal entrepreneurs with innovative and sustainable business ideas benefiting the Wind River Reservation.
While all proposals will be considered, those related to microbial ecology, the environment and stewardship, land and resource management, or data science are preferred, according to a poster shared at a Wyoming Legislature Select Committee on Tribal Relations meeting last week in Fort Washakie.
“Entrepreneurship isn’t something that we innately have,” James Trosper, Director of UW’s High Plains American Indian Research Institute, said at the meeting. “It’s something that has to be taught and the best way to teach that is by going through the process.”
Those who are part of the competition will get business coaching and guidance. Trosper said they also are planning workshops for community members.
For indigenous people, including those on Wind River, their history with the federal government has added an extra obstacle when it comes to starting a business, he said.
In exchange for giving up their land and the opportunities that came with the land, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho people were confined to the Wind River Reservation, with the federal government providing rations. That helped create a “culture of dependency,” Trosper said, adding that “it’s time for us to change that.” Starting and owning businesses can help to reverse that mindset, he said.
