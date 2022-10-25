Worth the cost of a cup of coffee
From the Oct. 19 Buffalo Bulletin:
Johnson County is ground zero for an aging population explosion. The median age for the county in 2020 (46.4) is substantially higher than the median age for both the state (38) and the country (38). As the population ages, the need for senior services is likely to grow.
This year, voters will have the opportunity to reaffirm a special Johnson County Senior Citizens Services Tax District — voters overwhelmingly approved creating the district in August 2020.
The money raised from this tax is used to match federal funding to continue to provide home-delivered meals to our community’s homebound elderly. Hundreds of local seniors rely on this service to help meet their nutritional needs. The senior center provides nearly 20,000 home-delivered meals annually — about 50% more than it did just two years ago.
Funds generated by the tax are also used to match federal funding for the Buffalo Area Transit System or the BATS bus to provide free or low-cost transportation for those folks who can no longer drive. The Kaycee Area Health Forum, which operates the KATS bus, also received operating funds from the district.
The formation of a senior citizens services district has also allowed the senior center to hire a Kaycee-based CNA to provide some homecare services to Kaycee-area clients.
In particular, the meals program and KATS and BATS programs are critical to allowing more seniors to remain independent and in their homes. Services that keep seniors safe, at home, for longer makes good economic sense.
It simply costs less to keep people at home, active and healthy. Once they enter the medical care system, costs skyrocket, and the taxpayers foot the bill.
Equally important: Most seniors would rather stay in their homes for as long as possible. And that personal goal makes sense for our community, too. Numerous, long-term studies by a variety of organizations, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development, AARP, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, have demonstrated that aging in place places lower demands on healthcare services, improves seniors’ quality of life and increases life expectancy.
The average household will pay only $2.50 per month should the district pass. The tax on a $300,000 home would be $30 annually. Certainly providing much-needed services for our most vulnerable neighbors is worth the price of a monthly cup of coffee.
Vote YES for the Johnson County Senior Citizens Services District on Nov. 8.
It's time to stop the insults and incivility in Wyoming politics
From the Oct. 23 Casper Star-Tribune:
School board meetings are normally staid affairs. The topics can be serious – school safety, teacher pay and education standards are important matters – but there isn’t much public controversy.
We’ve witnessed that change over the past few years. First, there was COVID-19, which brought with it passionate debate about mask policies, vaccines and in-person learning. More recently, groups of parents have attended meetings to criticize a handful of library books that they argue are inappropriate for students, even in high school.
People can disagree on COVID measures or what books belong in a school library. Those debates, like so many others, are part of the democratic process. They’re why we have school boards and public participation in government.
But debate requires a certain degree of civility. And as we’ve noted before, our politics are becoming increasingly uncivil.
The most recent example came during the Natrona County school board’s Oct. 10 meeting, when the public was discussing two books at the Kelly Walsh library that explore gender and sexuality. A substitute teacher, who described himself as a conservative, defended the inclusion of the books, pushing back on critics who labeled them pornography.
Next at the microphone was Casper City Council candidate Eric Paulson, who almost immediately called the substitute teacher a “pedophile.” When some in the audience began to protest, Paulson doubled down, and as the school board chairman called for the microphone to be removed, Paulson repeatedly called the teacher a “groomer.” A police officer had to get involved – an unfortunate first for a local school board meeting.
There is little worse you can call someone than a “pedophile.” It’s more than a mere insult. It labels someone as one of the worst kinds of people in our society. It’s an especially heinous thing to call a teacher, with no evidence, since it threatens his or her very livelihood.
He might be the most notable recent example, but Paulson is hardly the only person in Wyoming to ratchet up the rhetoric – on library books or other issues. Last year, we saw a political official in Park County suggest a lawmaker should kill herself over a policy disagreement on vaccines. We’ve witnessed a state senator be stripped of his committee assignments over accusations that he intimidated others.
It’s well past time to dial down the temperature in the room. At the very least, this level of incivility harms the democratic process. People are less likely to participate in the conversation if doing so exposes them to insults, accusations or threats. Inflammatory insults can threaten a person’s job – or in the most extreme examples, even their safety.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The day after the school board meeting, the Casper City Council gathered to consider an anti-discrimination ordinance. Council members didn’t all agree, but the conversation remained civil. There were no wild accusations or insults. Police didn’t have to step in.
Isn’t this a better way to govern ourselves? Wyoming once prided itself on cowboy civility. Now, we seem to be increasingly caught up in fear and outrage. Neither is helpful for deciding what’s best for our state. We need to reject the insults and the scaremongering. Let’s support a robust debate for Wyoming, but one that begins and ends with civility.
Electricity needs are more important
From the Oct. 19 Cody Enterprise:
The old adage “Don’t put the cart before the horse” may certainly be applied to the push to get electric vehicles on our nation’s roads.
Don’t get us wrong. We are not against electric vehicles. We just hope Wyoming keeps ahead of the curve so that electrical generation and distribution infrastructure can keep pace with the increased demand for electricity.
Wyoming could take a lesson from California on how not to handle this situation.
Just weeks ago, the California Air Resources Board set a policy requiring all new cars sold in that state to be free of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.
The following week California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents of that state not to charge their electric vehicles because of an anticipated power shortage.
Also last month the Federal Highway Administration approved Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicles Infrastructure plan for the installation of charging stations in seven Wyoming towns.
Ironically that same week, Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman and Bert Pond of the Wyoming Municipal Power Agency warned Cody city officials that Cody and the western states may experience blackouts in the future caused by the delicate balancing act between energy demand and energy generation and distribution.
Currently 60% of electrical generation in the United States is fueled by coal and natural gas, with another 19% fueled by nuclear power.
That puts Wyoming in an excellent position as far as resources go and it is an almost certainty Wyoming’s natural resources will continue to play a key role in electrical generation for the nation.
But will the infrastructure be in place or in the planning stages to be able to handle the anticipated increase in demand for electrical generation?
That’s the issue Wyoming and the rest of the nation need to consider. Where will we get the electricity that electric vehicles require?
Electric vehicle purchasers need to know they will actually be able to use their vehicles after they purchase them.
And with the increased demand, we all need to be reassured there will be enough electricity to keep the lights on and our homes warm.
— By John Malmberg
SPET questions loom large
From the Oct. 19 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
It’s the biggest ask in valley history. Fifteen proposals totaling more than $166 million fill this fall’s specific purpose excise tax ballot.
If voters approve all the projects at the end of Election Day, Nov. 8, experts say at today’s pace of $20 million to $25 million per year, it would take seven to eight years to collect.
If the experts’ crystal balls get foggy and collections soften, the timeline could stretch.
Since the projects voted on in 2019 are still being funded until about the end of 2024, collections will begin for these ballot items roughly in 2025. That means if all items were to pass and sales tax collections stay in that $20M-$25M range, the SPET penny would be tied up until a decade from now, until 2032.
That’s glacial. It’s a long time to go without an important financial tool that has, since it was introduced in 1985, helped to fund the construction of our rec center, library, sidewalks, schools, pathways, bus barn, fire stations, living center, wildlife crossings and more.
SPET helps bridge the gap between what government budgets can do, and what they need or want to do but don’t have the funds to accomplish. The tax has made our community safer, more livable and more vibrant.
Of the 79 SPET items voted on in 15 separate elections, 65 have passed to the tune of $327 million, and 14 were rejected by voters ($124 million). More than 82% of projects have been approved, perhaps because visitors pitch in as well.
The key to the structure of the tax is that residents get to choose the projects they believe are most important.
Elected officials, in offering the largest lineup of SPET items to date, have given the power to the people. It’s up to voters to examine the buffet of choices and decide what deserves funding. Tools are at your disposal, including the voters’ guide inserted in this edition of the newspaper.
As you examine each proposal, here are prudent questions to ask, and certainly you may have more of your own: Is the project shovel-ready? Is it something that should be included in normal annual budgets of town or county governments? Would you characterize it as a want or a need? If the ballot item were to fail, would it be accomplished by some other method: county budget, federal or state funds, philanthropy?
Inflation and historical cost overruns could push the true costs of these projects far beyond what is listed on the ballot, so voters are wise to scrutinize their choices.
These are tough decisions, but the people have the power to decide.
Christmas for Social Security recipients? Maybe not
From the Oct. 20 Powell Tribune:
A huge uptick in Social Security monthly checks starting in January, 2023 — the largest Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase since 1981 — is not necessarily a good thing.
Make no mistake. The 8.7% bump in monthly payments in January will be welcomed by Social Security retirees who will see on average an increase of about $140 per month in benefits. That is not just for one year. That becomes a retiree’s new base.
But it’s the underlying cause for the increase in benefit payments that remains unsettling: runaway inflation. Higher costs at the gas pump and in the grocery store are the headline numbers. But across the board, the core inflationary picture in black and white is ugly.
The formula for establishing the COLA is set by Congress. It amounts to undeniable recognition of higher cost of living, as measured by comparing a three-month average (July to September) from last year to this year of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, known as CPI-W.
Social Security benefit payments do not amount to free money. Up to 85% of benefits can be taxable on federal tax returns, depending on annual W-2 income.
For higher wage earners, the taxable maximum also increases in 2023. The previous maximum annual Social Security tax on W-2 wage earners was $147,000 annually. When a worker reached the limit of $147,000 in compensation for the year, there was no more Social Security wages to pay. That applied to both employee and employer.
In 2023, the maximum Social Security tax obligation is increased by $13,200 to a new total of $160,200. At 6.2%, high earning workers who reach the new maximum taxable limit will pay an additional $818.40 a year. Again, that is both employee and employer.
The higher taxable base will mean more income to the Social Security Trust Fund, which can use it. Current estimates by Social Security trustees suggest the trust fund reserves may be depleted by 2035 without further congressional action.
That brings the focus back to inflation. A severe economic recession that reduces jobs and employee earnings will mean less income to Social Security reserves. Celebrate the higher Social Security checks starting in January. But Job No. 1 is still to stem inflation.
— By Dave Bonner
Test scores show value of a PCSD1 education
From the Oct. 18 Powell Tribune:
Test scores aren’t everything. School should be a place for students to grow socially, learn the soft skills that help in all walks of life.
But good test scores certainly mean something, and judging by the latest ones at Park County School District 1, Powell’s schools are on the right track toward teaching students what they need to succeed in the future.
In the latest WYTOPP state test score results for last spring’s class, PMS eighth graders didn’t just do well, they did better than any other class in the state. This is the same class that was also part of Powell Middle School’s big honor last fall of being awarded Blue Ribbon School status, something only a few schools in the state receive each year.
Our elementary schools deserve credit for preparing students for middle and high school as well. As an example, the current sixth grade class delivered the state’s top English, language arts scores last spring as fifth graders on the state test.
These results all build on one another, to the point where Powell High School graduates become the bedrock of Northwest College students. In 2020-2021, concurrent PHS students added 23 units of full time equivalency (students divided by 12 credit hours) and 49 dual enrollments, by far the most of any local high school. Also, as an average of the last five years of high school graduates, a higher percentage of PHS grads attend NWC than any other high school at 37%.
With an average graduating class the last five years of 119 students, that means 44 PHS grads are moving on to NWC each year. Judging by the success these students have contributed to throughout their time in the Powell school district, it can only be a positive for the local college to have them there.
— By Zac Taylor
Eight-person school board race
From the Oct. 20 Thermopolis Independent Record:
One of the most highly contested races in the general election for Hot Springs County voters is the eight-person fight for three positions on the Hot Springs County School District #1 Board of Trustees.
Two incumbents and six challengers all want to have a seat on the board for the next four years.
The school board district positions are nonpartisan offices. Candidates do not run under the merits of any political party affiliation.
A while back, a committee made up of HSC Republican party members sent out questionnaires to the eight school board candidates. The candidates were asked to answer six questions with one-word answers. The candidates were also invited to the HSC Republican party monthly meeting which was held Monday night.
The questions and the invite became a much-debated topic on social media.
We cannot tell you which candidates responded or did not respond to the questions ahead of time. Six of the candidates did attend the Monday meeting. Two of those who attended gave a short speech and then opted to sit in the audience for the remainder of the process. Four candidates participated and answered questions.
Children are our future. As voters, we are fortunate to have eight candidates who want to ensure quality education of students in Hot Springs County.
We will be devoting at least two pages to information on these candidates in our election section running in next week’s IR.
A meet and greet has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Hall. All school board candidates have been invited. There will be no formal questions asked of all candidates or formal speeches given. It will be a time to visit with the candidates and ask them any questions you want answers to, one on one.
The general election is just around the corner. Plan to be an informed voter, one that feels confident filling in the ovals next to the names of three of the school board candidates or any of the other candidates on the ballot.
WTE offers thumbs up and down 10-22-22
From the Oct. 22 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
UP to members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee for advancing two bills designed to improve the election process in the state.
By an 8-5 vote, committee members advanced legislation that would require a special election if more than half of a term remains after an official leaves office. Had it been in place earlier this year, however, this measure wouldn’t have affected either of the vacancies left by the resignation of two of the state’s top five elected officials.
In January, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow stepped down to take a similar position in Virginia. Last month, former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan resigned to become a district judge in Goshen County. In both cases, the Wyoming Republican Party forwarded three names to Gov. Mark Gordon, who was required to hold his nose and pick one of the three to fill the vacancy.
As a result, Wyoming currently has someone with very limited public school experience running the state’s K-12 education system, and a party official who has lost multiple races for state Legislature and believes the state’s election process is flawed overseeing the November general election.
Thankfully, both Brian Schroeder and Karl Allred have less than three more months in office before their elected replacements take over (not that we expect one of them to be much better). If there had been more than two years left on their predecessors’ four-year terms, though, we think a special election would have been a better option. We’d actually like to see this bill amended to require such an election if there’s more than one year left on the term, though we understand it takes time and money to conduct special elections.
A second bill, also advanced by an 8-5 vote, would create a pilot program for municipalities to conduct nonpartisan ranked-choice general elections. As we’ve said here in the past, we believe ranked-choice voting – in which voters rank their picks in each race, with 1 being their top choice, 2 their second-favorite, etc. – is better than the existing plurality system because it results in elected officials who have received more than 50% of the votes cast without having to hold runoff elections.
We hope to eventually see this system used at all levels statewide. But, given the entrenched partisanship being demonstrated by the majority party at this time, including local Republicans endorsing a slate of nonpartisan school board candidates, we’ll be surprised if this one makes it through next year’s general session.
DOWN to those who testified to the same committee about alleged voter fraud without providing a shred of proof that the situations they described actually happened.
For example, Matt Freeman, the Constitution Party candidate in House District 41, said he was told “first-hand” that a poll watcher in Cheyenne was sent home at 7 p.m. on primary election day, Aug. 16, even though there was still a line of residents waiting to vote. Sorry, Mr. Freeman, but unless you witnessed this yourself, or that poll watcher was you, that’s second-hand information, at best.
Wyoming GOP Executive Director Kathy Russell testified that she has received three calls from people who told her they were voting in multiple states, including Wyoming. Unfortunately, she said, none of them would give her their names or say where they were voting, so this information lacks credibility, as well.
Committee leaders should have demanded first-hand accounts only, rather than wasting more than two hours listening to story after story of things people heard someone pass along through the grapevine. This was a waste of legislators’ valuable time and does nothing but pour fuel on the flames of doubt about our electoral process that have no place burning in the first place.
The bottom line, which some Wyoming residents and certain party leaders refuse to accept, is that – with very few, very limited exceptions – our elections are secure and produce trustworthy results, both here and in other states. There is no widespread voter fraud, no matter how much a failed former president and his partisan-media supporters want to try to convince people otherwise.
Wyoming lawmakers should be doing all they can to remind residents of that fact.
DOWN to the aforementioned interim Secretary of State Karl Allred for suggesting that clerks in seven counties should consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes for the Nov. 8 general election. But UP to all seven for so far refusing to do so.
As the clerks in Albany, Big Horn, Converse, Fremont, Laramie, Sweetwater and Teton counties know, there are no security concerns related to these drop boxes, and multiple verification measures exist to ensure the integrity of the ballots in the counties that use them.
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee reminded voters through an interview with a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter that the county’s single drop box on the east side of the county courthouse is monitored 24/7 by video surveillance, the ballots are removed in a timely manner, and the chain-of-custody logs maintain a record of their whereabouts at all times.
Mr. Allred acknowledged as much in his letter to county clerks, writing, “I’m mindful of the fact that there have been no issues reported with the use of drop boxes in Wyoming, but that does not alleviate the potential for abuse or destruction of ballots through use of fire or other means.”
Again, this attempt to sow seeds of doubt about a process that is secure – as well as the associated slap in the face of county officials who work hard to ensure its integrity – is both ludicrous and distasteful. Simply put, Wyoming leaders should be better than this.
David Adler: Equal protection: Serving sons and daughters
In 1996, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark opinion in United States v. Virginia that exalted women’s rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment by ending the 157-year-old tradition of all-male education at the Virginia Military Institute, one of the nation’s most distinguished military colleges.
Writing for a 7-1 majority, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg described VMI as “incomparable,” a school justly known for its “unparalleled record as a leadership training program,” dating back to its founding in 1839. The problem was, this “unique program,” the only single-sex school among Virginia’s public institutions of higher learning, was reserved exclusively to men. Women were not permitted to attend. As such, Justice Ginsburg wrote: “While Virginia serves the state’s sons, it makes no provision whatsoever for her daughters. That is not equal protection.” for her daughters. That is not equal protection.”
The Court rejected Virginia’s remedy — the creation of the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership (VWIL) at a private women’s college, Mary Baldwin College. That school was dramatically inferior to VMI, as measured by the quality of its faculty, the academic skills of its students and its facilities. Virginia’s “remedy” did not even meet the infamous constitutional standard of “separate but equal,” set forth in 1896, in Plessy v. Ferguson, which sought to justify the separation of whites from blacks.
The Court did not require VMI to admit all women, of course, just as VMI would not admit all men. What the Court did require, as a matter of the equal protection of the law, was the admission of women capable of performing the same activities expected of men. Justice Ginsburg wrote: “Some women, at least, can meet the physical standards VMI imposes on men, are capable of all the activities required of VMI cadets, prefer VMI’s methodology over VWIL’s, could be educated using VMI’s methodology, and would want to attend VMI if they had the chance.” The question before the Court was whether Virginia could constitutionally deny to women who have the will and capacity to attend VMI. The measuring rod, that is the standard of review set forth by the Court, based on its precedents, as explained by Justice Ginsburg, was this: “Defenders of sex-based government action must demonstrate an ‘exceedingly persuasive justification’ for that action.”
To meet this demonstration, the “defender of a gender line in law,” Ginsburg emphasized, must show, “at least, that the challenged classification serves important governmental objectives and that any discriminatory means employed are substantially related to the achievement of those objectives.”
As Justice Ginsburg stated, the heightened review applied to sex-based classifications” does not make sex a proscribed classification, but it does mark as presumptively invalid” under the Equal Protection Clause, any law or official policy that denies to women, “simply because they are women,” the “equal opportunity to aspire, achieve, participate in, and contribute to society based upon what they can do.”
Justice Ginsburg’s ringing endorsement of equal protection reflected Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s generosity.
When the Court took its vote in conference to determine the outcome of the VMI case, Chief Justice William Rehnquist initially supported the school’s admission policy, which meant that Justice John Paul Stevens, the senior most member of the Court voting in the majority, had the right to choose which Justice would be tasked to write the opinion. Stevens assigned the opinion to O’Connor, but she demurred, saying, “I really think Ruth ought to write this.”
Justice Ginsburg had long since established her credentials as an advocate for gender equality, first as a young law professor, then as an author of scholarly articles and court briefs, then as an attorney appearing before the Supreme Court and finally as a sitting Justice.
She welcomed the opportunity to write the opinion. She demonstrated her appreciation, and scholarly acuity, by citing as precedential authority Justice O’Connor’s 1982 opinion for the Court in Mississippi University for Women v. Hogan, in which the first woman appointed to the Court struck down as an equal protection violation the school’s policy of admitting only women to its nursing program. Justice O’Connor, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, had declared that the female only admissions policy was grounded on “archaic and stereotypic notions” of the “proper” roles of men and women in American society.
When Justice Ginsburg read her VMI opinion from the Supreme Court Bench, she glanced at Justice O’Connor and nodded. To some observers in the courtroom that day, it appeared that the two female Justices made eye contact, held their gaze and exchanged a knowing smile, a clear demonstration of their deep bond and abiding affection, a genuine sisterhood engaged in fighting for the cause of gender equality and equal protection under the law. Justice Ginsburg had said, many times, that the VMI opinion was the most “satisfying” that she had written in promoting civil liberties. In turn, Justice O’Connor told Justice Ginsburg how “proud” she was of her for writing the opinion.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
