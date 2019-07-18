WORLAND (WNE) — Three fires that started Thursday afternoon, July 11, were all contained by Saturday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
According to the Big Horn County Fire Warden, Hyattville Fire Department and BHC Fire Warden responded for a mutual aide wildland fire reported in the area of North Brokenback, in Washakie County on July 11. The fire was burning in rugged and rough terrain.
BLM Public Spokesperson Emmett Press said the Brokenback Fire, which started just before 1 p.m., burned 43 acres. It was considered contained Friday night.
According to the Worland Volunteer Fire Department, through their Facebook page, at 3:02 p.m., July 11, Worland Volunteer Fire Department was called to an area south of Banjo Road for a report of smoke. Upon arrival three separate fires were found in the area . Two of the fires merged into one, called the Corbin fire.
The second fire was called the Banjo fire.
Press said both fires were contained on Friday night.
The Corbin fire burned 163.7 acres and Banjo Fire burned 159 acres for a total of 322.7 acres.
There are no road closures with any of the fires. No structures are at risk. There were no injuries reported.
In addition to BLM crews, assisting with firefighting efforts were crews from Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie County fire departments, Shoshone and Bighorn National Forests, two BLM air tankers and a Wyoming State helicopter.
Press said that the suspected causes for all three fires are lightning strikes but they have not confirmed that as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.