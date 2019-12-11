Gov. Mark Gordon, center left, and Jennie Gordon, center right, lead the Women’s Suffrage Anniversary March on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Downtown Cheyenne. The march saw nearly 100 people walk about six blocks to the state Capitol. Joining Gordon at the head of the parade was Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, left, state Auditor Kristi Racines, holding the left edge of the flag, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, holding the right edge of the flag