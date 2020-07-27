Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Monday, July 27

Albany: 28

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 16

Carbon: 45

Converse: 1

Crook: 0

Fremont: 90

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 109

Lincoln: 36

Natrona: 29

Niobrara: 0

Park: 34

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 6

Sublette: 14

Sweetwater: 45

Teton: 75

Uinta: 39

Washakie: 4

Weston: 1

Total: 582

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, July 27

Albany: 70

Big Horn: 29

Campbell: 86

Carbon: 49

Converse: 19

Crook: 9

Fremont: 398

Goshen: 9

Hot Springs: 14

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 296

Lincoln: 59

Natrona: 170

Niobrara: 1

Park: 90

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 33

Sublette: 23

Sweetwater: 208

Teton: 254

Uinta: 188

Washakie: 40

Weston: 5

Total 2,072

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, July 27

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 22

Carbon: 19

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 57

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 126

Lincoln: 30

Natrona: 30

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 10

Sublette: 7

Sweetwater: 13

Teton: 38

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 448

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Monday, July 27

Albany: 49

Big Horn: 29

Campbell: 91

Carbon: 23

Converse: 29

Crook: 9

Fremont: 355

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 13

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 311

Lincoln: 53

Natrona: 170

Niobrara: 2

Park: 67

Platte 4

Sheridan: 37

Sublette: 16

Sweetwater: 174

Teton: 216

Uinta: 196

Washakie: 36

Weston: 4

Total: 1,915

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.