PINEDALE – Having moved to Pinedale in 2017, Enviremedial Services, Inc., is shifting its business model to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the past two years, the company has manufactured self-contained wash basins that recycle water for military bases. When Puerto Rico was hit with the hurricane, that technology was adapted to build self-contained rain harvest systems to provide United States military bases with potable water with or without power.
Earlier this year, ESI became a dealer of security systems that will be installed in every Naval base armory in the United States that will also be monitored at its Pinedale facility.
As temporary hospitals emerge in cities that are overwhelmed with patients, Enviremedial is diversifying its business again. This time by building self-contained and portable hospital rooms.
Company president Geoff Keogh said in a letter that the company is responding to
COVID-19.
Working at the request of United States Army Corps of Engineers’ specifications and requirements, ESI has designed self-contained isolation units.
“These units are shipping containers retrofitted to house multiple patients that can be cared for by medical personnel while being supported by the local hospital, clinic or EMS professionals,” Keogh said.
The units provide satellite patient wards with emphasis on isolation, infection control, fire protection and life safety, Keogh said.
“These units can be adapted for institutions such as correction facilities or municipal homeless centers, needing additional housing for non-hospitalized, quarantined COVID-19 positive patients,” he said.
“The advantage of these mobile SCIUs are that with the COVID-19 situation extremely fluid, these units can be moved anywhere to meet needs of local, state and federal agencies,” Keogh said. “It is much more economical to build units that can be moved where the need is. When the units are no longer required for a certain situation, they are decommissioned and mothballed for future use.”
Each unit houses three patients in isolated rooms.
One design uses power from the municipal power provider or generators and a second design is supported by an off-grid solar system.
“ESI is currently finalizing a SCIU for correctional facilities such as jails and holding facilities where it would be imperative to isolate an infected inmate from other inmates immediately to protect the rest of the population,” Keogh said.
Once fabricated at the facility outside of Pinedale, they will be transported to the designated location by truck where they will be connected to existing utilities or set up stand-alone.
They are fully insulated, wired and plumbed to meet all provided specifications including, potable hot and cold water, negative pressure rooms, heating and air conditioning, hand wash sink, toilet, oxygen piping to support patient care while providing necessary facilities for medical staff and the standard electrical outlets to support medical equipment for a hospital room.
Keogh promises a 10- to 13-day build time for powered units and 16- to 18-day build time for off-grid solar units.
While the company hasn’t had any orders yet, Keogh said the pricing is $207,936 for the solar-powered unit and $138,936 for the unit without the solar option.
Based in California, Keogh visited Pinedale and moved part of ESI’s manufacturing to the area because he preferred the quality of life.
Initially renting the facility at 69 Runway Lane, the company applied for and was approved for a business-ready grant from the Wyoming Business Council to purchase the facility. The low-interest loan, sponsored by Sublette County, enabled the company to expand its facilities. As the loan is repaid, the county is able to retain a portion of the funds for future loans to other businesses.
