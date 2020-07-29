Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29

Albany: 28

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 19

Carbon: 47

Converse: 1

Crook: 0

Fremont: 89

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 0

Laramie: 113

Lincoln: 33

Natrona: 33

Niobrara: 0

Park: 41

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 8

Sublette: 15

Sweetwater: 44

Teton: 59

Uinta: 40

Washakie: 4

Weston: 1

Total: 582

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29

Albany: 73

Big Horn: 31

Campbell: 90

Carbon: 51

Converse: 19

Crook: 9

Fremont: 402

Goshen: 12

Hot Springs: 14

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 312

Lincoln: 63

Natrona: 177

Niobrara: 1

Park: 97

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 34

Sublette: 23

Sweetwater: 220

Teton: 279

Uinta: 198

Washakie: 40

Weston: 5

Total 2,172

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 23

Carbon: 19

Converse: 11

Crook: 0

Fremont: 57

Goshen: 2

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 130

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 33

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 11

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 14

Teton: 39

Uinta: 47

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 456

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 29

Albany: 52

Big Horn: 32

Campbell: 93

Carbon: 23

Converse: 29

Crook: 9

Fremont: 360

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 14

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 327

Lincoln: 56

Natrona: 176

Niobrara: 2

Park: 67

Platte 4

Sheridan: 37

Sublette: 16

Sweetwater: 188

Teton: 258

Uinta: 204

Washakie: 40

Weston: 4

Total: 2,022

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.