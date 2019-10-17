KEMMERER — The City of Kemmerer is delighted to announce it recently received a $138,950 economic diversification grant from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Agency (EDA). This is to support a redevelopment and revitalization of its coal- and energy-reliant community in the face of recently announced retirements of its Naughton coal-fired power plants.
Matching funds were also pledged by the State of Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council, Rocky Mountain Power, South Lincoln County Economic Development Corporation, Lincoln County Economic Development Joint Powers Board, and the City of Kemmerer. This makes a total of $277,000 now available to the Kemmerer area for a comprehensive diversification study and an impact manager to implement it.
“We really appreciate all those who contributed funding and time to this effort,” said Kemmerer Mayor Tony Tomassi. “We have done economic development studies in the past, but this is the first time we have had the funding to hire someone to make it happen.”
Kemmerer will soon be sending out a request for proposal (RFP) for firms to study its economy and provide strategies to strengthen and diversify it. After the study is completed, another RFP for an Impact Manager to implement the strategy of the study will be sent out. The whole project is expected to be completed within three years.
“The new study will not just evaluate previous studies done, but more importantly, analyze our current challenges and opportunities,” said Tomassi. “We would prefer to hire a firm that has experience diversifying and strengthening coal-reliant, energy-based economies.”
