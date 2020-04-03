RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton man pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder on Friday, through a remote link to Fremont County District Court.
All court appearances in the county are by remote link due to coronavirus exposure restrictions.
"I struck my father on the head with a hammer," said 30-year-old Garrett Neal Powell, when District Court Judge Marvin Tyler asked him what happened the night of April 16-17, 2019.
"Where did you get the hammer?" asked Tyler.
"From my parents' garage," Powell said.
"Where was your father at the time you struck him in the head?"
"He was in his bed."
Tyler continued to ask Powell about the nature of the crime during the latter's first in-court admission of it since he was charged, initially, with attempted first-degree murder last April.
The defendant said he struck his father about four times.
"What was your intent, when striking him in the head with the hammer those four times?" asked Tyler.
"To kill him," said Powell.
"Was this done by you, purposefully and maliciously?"
"Yes, your honor."
In Wyoming, a defendant may only be convicted of attempted second-degree murder if he takes a purposeful and malicious step toward killing someone, but not with premeditation.
In pleading guilty to the lesser charge of attempted second-degree murder, Powell dodges the certainty of life in prison he initially was facing with the first-degree charge.
A conviction in the second degree is punishable by between 20 years, and life in prison.
