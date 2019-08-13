LARAMIE (WNE) — A 26-year-old Laramie man was arrested in the early hours of Sunday for an incident at the Ranger Bar in which he allegedly threatened to kill a number of patrons.
Devon Vasquez was charged with making “terroristic threats,” a felony that, under Wyoming law, means a person “threatens to commit any violent felony with the intent to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such inconvenience.”
According to a police affidavit, witnesses at the bar said two individuals, including Vasquez, “attempted to pick a fight” with a man who was sitting in the smoking area of the bar.
According to that man, the bartenders came to the smoking area when Vasquez was standing on a table.
After the bartenders told Devon Vasquez to leave, he reportedly told a witness that he was “going to shoot him in the face with a 9 mm.”
“Devon Vasquez then stated to all witnesses and (the) victim that he was going to kill them all,” Laramie Police Department Sgt. Sally Dallas’ affidavit states. “A few of the witnesses forcibly removed Devon Vasquez from the premises.”
At that point, someone called 911.
A firearm was not located on Devon Vasquez’s person.
