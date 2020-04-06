LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming announced Friday that it canceled its traditional spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it plans to host a “virtual ceremony” that’s expected to be broadcast live May 16.
And other options are being developed for UW’s spring 2020 graduates to celebrate their accomplishments.
Details of the virtual ceremony are still being planned, but UW has said that students graduating this semester have the option of returning for a future spring or winter commencement.
“Maybe there will be even greater participation because people will be able to connect in a way they never have before,” UW Dean of Students Kimberly Chestnut said in a Friday video message.
According to Friday’s press release, UW is now “repurposing its spring 2020 commencement budget to purchase and deliver keepsakes for graduates, their families and friends.”
“These commencement packages each will include a mortar board, tassel and stole so that graduates can have a ‘tassel-turning’ moment during the virtual ceremony and take photographs,” the press release states. “Those students graduating with honors could receive appropriate cords, and graduate students could receive hoods and tams.”
Because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19’s future, UW is also giving students planning to attend UW in fall 2020 more time to confirm their intent to enroll.
UW typically has a May 1 deadline for students to confirm their intent to enroll for the fall semester by making a financial deposit.
This year, incoming freshmen can request an extension to June 1.
