SHERIDAN — It might be impossible to determine whether the products of Rooted in Wyoming are more literal or metaphorical. Literally, the organization has grown into a diverse, far-reaching educational mission that facilitates an opportunity for children to cultivate plants from seed to harvest. Metaphorically, this mom-powered educational initiative has become a platform that strengthens community ties.
Founder Bonnie Gregory arrived in Sheridan uniquely suited to bring practical growing experience to the youth, having a decade of experience working in the arena of local food and also ranching near Ten Sleep. One thing she immediately noticed about Sheridan is that food production mostly happens in a capacity that involves hooves and hay, and not much beyond that.
“There’s a disconnect with people knowing where food comes from and being able to source it locally,” she explained, emphasizing the irony that Wyoming is a large beef-producing state, yet even Wyoming beef is not regularly incorporated into school lunches. Additionally, Gregory understood the next generation of producers might not materialize if the craft of growing is not introduced during crucial formative years.
Executive Director Lise Foy agrees there is evidence the upcoming generation needs more complete instruction when it comes to understanding the food supply. Not every child grows up in the county with parents who are willing to tag-team 4-H projects.
“It has always been my passion to teach kids about where their food comes from,” she said. “It’s amazing what kids have not been told. Sometimes, you ask them where stuff comes from and their answers blow your mind, like that milk is made in the back of the grocery store. I remember that when I was a young adult freshly graduated with an ag degree, I was like, ‘How do they not know this?’”
In addition to providing kids with an explicit seed-to-harvest growing experience, Gregory said she hopes to call forward the next generation of growers.
“You just start to notice there are not enough producers and the producers we have are aging out,” she said. “As a mom, I decided there has got to be a way to hedge this.”
Gregory started by approaching school administrators, starting with the idea that school lunches should be reformed to include more locally sourced items when possible.
“I think there were a lot of people who were receptive to it, but it was like the administration already had too much to do,” Gregory said, explaining she came to an understanding that the reform she wanted had plenty of popular support but no one to champion the effort. That’s when she stepped up and made Rooted in Wyoming.
It so happened the Big Horn schools were in the process of remodeling when Gregory told Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith to leave room for a garden. He did, and that next year, Gregory had her requested space. She then put out an informal call on social media for helping hands to get the garden going, and more than 40 parents agreed to help with the first project. Gregory was also successful in getting local beef and chicken served as a part of school lunches in the district.
Since its formal inception in 2016, Rooted in Wyoming has sprouted projects at the elementary schools in Sheridan County School District 2 as well as Holy Name Catholic School, Grace Anglican Church, The Brinton Museum and the Tongue River Valley Community Center, among others. The list of the organization’s reach is continually expanding, and each project is tailored to suit its host organization.
“Every program is unique and they have a different goal or different focus,” Foy said. “The parent entity develops what their theme and goals are what they’re trying to achieve though the garden.”
Foy said at Woodland Park Elementary School, the vegetables grown in the school garden are sold back to the school cafeteria.
Like all things nature-driven, unpredictability is part of the process. Sometimes, the surprises that unfold in a RW garden are the stuff of mythology, such as a group of kindergarteners happily eating a large volume of brussels sprouts.
“There was one year the kids at Holy Name grew three boxes,” Gregory said, referring to the vegetable that is infamously difficult to get kids to eat. “It was a really good year for growing cruciferous vegetables, and most of the kids had never eaten brussels sprouts before.”
A quick-thinking teacher asked who wanted to try the harvest but insisted that once their decision was made, they could not change their minds. The kids that opted in gravitated to the unique and seemingly prestige chance to try the mystery food they had cultivated with their own efforts. Those who tried them insisted the sprouts were delicious.
“That next year, that’s all they wanted to plant,” Gregory laughed.
Along with epic nutritional wins, the other side of gardening with kids is the opportunity to teach real-time resilience when things don’t pan out as hoped. For example, last year, a hailstorm stripped the leaves off of many plants and it was necessary to go into salvage mode.
“It teaches kids to look for the good, and when something bad happens, you just look around and say, ‘OK, what’s left? What can we work with?’” Foy explained. “That kind of thing can happen in any aspect of your life.”
Moving forward, Rooted in Wyoming has a long-term goal to expand learning opportunities around Sheridan County.
“When we started Rooted in Wyoming, I didn’t want to say, “I have this great idea, now fund us!” Gregory said. “It was like, ‘I’m going to build this garden. We are going to show everybody we are committed to doing it, and then we are going to say look what we have done — please support us’.”
Since its inception in 2016, RW has contributed more than 8,500 hours of volunteer work, established seven gardens, generated support for five farm walls, and provided tools, seeds and growing opportunities for approximately 2,000 Sheridan County children.
