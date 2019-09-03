RIVERTON (WNE) — People in the Dubois area should “assume” West Nile virus is in their systems, Fremont County Weed and Pest supervisor Aaron Foster said last week.
His suggestion was based on a recent test of mosquitoes in the Dubois area that showed numbers “very near” the 50-unit threshold for a positive West Nile result.
Records indicate the Aug. 20 test revealed 49.1 units of WNV among four virus-transmitting culex tarsalis mosquitoes trapped with a total of 25 of the bugs.
A note next to the finding indicates Weed and Pest “would like to test again next week.” On Thursday, Foster said a subsequent test “did not replicate the previous week,” but he pointed out that the sample size was “very small,” including only five mosquitoes and no culex, according to his records.
“I would suggest that Dubois should take precautions and assume WNV is in their system,” he wrote.
In general, Foster said, mosquito numbers are going down for the season, and his agency only will be testing for West Nile for one more week.
Most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 20 percent of people develop a fever with potential headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.
About one in 150 people with West Nile develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, the CDC says; of those people, about one out of 10 will die.
