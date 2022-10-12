Average gas prices jump more than 9 cents a gallon
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 8.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 39.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has increased 18 cents in the last week, and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.47 per gallon, while the highest was $4.39, a difference of 92 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines.
Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two counts — property damage and operating a motor vehicle off road. Hobbs was originally facing three other charges: destruction of plants, failure to report an incident and injury to a historic monument. Those three charges were ultimately dismissed.
As part of the judgment, Chief U.S. Magistrate Kelly Rankin banned Hobbs from entering the park for 18 months.
The charges stem from a video a witness took July 18, 2020. The video showed dirt bikes driving south on Mormon Row, a historic site.
According to court documents, the video showed a group of 30 to 40 people who appeared to be breaking down a race course, folding up chairs and moving dirt bikes toward nearby vehicles. Hobbs was identified in the middle of the course speaking into a handheld microphone attached to a bullhorn.
The video, as well as other videos and photos of the event, showed people holding race flags as they guided motorcycle riders.
Noreen Travers, the attorney representing Hobbs, stated that Hobbs believed Mormon Row was on Bureau of Land Management property, his group stayed for one hour and no formal race was held.
Travers did not respond to a request for comment.
Mormon Row is of special significance to the Jackson Hole area. Not only are its iconic turn-of-the-century buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but it’s also the site of a multi-year natural resource restoration project that’s working to remove non-native invasive grasses and restore the area to a native sagebrush steppe ecosystem.
Man arrested after shots fired in downtown Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle downtown, according to a Tuesday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
Police here were dispatched at about 5 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Stinson Avenue.
Two vehicles, a Chevy Impala and GMC Sierra, allegedly were following one another south on Stinson Avenue.
An occupant of the Impala, later identified as Michael Langley, 26, reportedly leaned out of the front passenger window with a firearm and shot multiple times in the direction of the Sierra.
The Impala then allegedly fled from the scene, traveling east on West Lincolnway.
One uninvolved vehicle was said to have been struck by a bullet. No injuries were reported.
It is believed that the occupants of the vehicles were involved in a prior verbal altercation.
At about 9 p.m. Monday, officers were notified that the suspect vehicle was seen parked at an apartment complex near the 400 block of Miller Lane. Officers quickly arrived at the location and apprehended Langley, the CPD announced.
Langley was taken into custody and booked into the Laramie County jail.
The charges are aggravated assault without injury with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm during a felony, destruction of property over $1,000, discharge of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.
This case remains under investigation by the CPD.
Tourist charged with battery sought by Cody police
CODY (WNE) -- A bench warrant has been issued for Channa Ruchi Fultz of South Dakota for failing to appear in court for charges relating to a car accident during which she allegedly slapped a local woman for backing into her vehicle. After the slap, Fultz fled the scene.
Fultz was summoned to appear in Park County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 30 but did not show.
She has been charged with battery by knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to another person using physical force.
According to the affidavit, on July 17 around 1 p.m., a local woman was stopped in traffic on Sheridan Avenue to allow a truck in front of her to park.
“As the vehicle backed up, the woman was concerned the vehicle would not have enough room to [parallel] park,” Cody Police Sergeant Beau J. Egger wrote in the affidavit. “She backed up slightly and thought she lightly collided with another vehicle behind her.”
The local woman got out of her vehicle to make contact with the other driver, whom police later identified as Fultz after running her license plate number. (A witness to the accident had provided police with a photo of her license plate, the affidavit said.)
“She was met by a woman who was screaming and yelling at her,” the affidavit said. “Without warning or provocation, the woman open-hand slapped her on the left side of her face, entered her vehicle and fled the scene.”
There was no damage to the local woman’s car. She and two witnesses to the accident picked out Fultz in a photo lineup that Egger provided.
Despite police efforts to locate her, as of Oct. 4, Fultz was not yet in custody.
