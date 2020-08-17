RIVERTON (WNE) — A Casper man died and his wife was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Jeffrey City, officials said.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen said Anthony Muckley, 45, of Casper, died in the crash, which was reported at about 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Wyoming Highway 789 in rural country near Jeffrey City.
Muckley’s wife was airlifted from the scene and was reported to be in stable condition, Stratmoen said.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated the crash, which Stratmoen said was witnessed.
There will be no autopsy, Stratmoen said. The preliminary cause of death is internal trauma.
Stratmoen said he is waiting for required toxicology test results, but “at this point in time there is no suspicion of alcohol or drug involvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.