JACKSON — Teton County does not have the authority to request judicial review of a state agency’s actions.
That’s according to Jackson Judge Melissa Owens, who dismissed the Teton County Board of County Commissioners’ appeal of a state board’s approval of storage and glamping operations on a parcel of state trust land near Teton Village.
Commissioners had argued that the operations were approved inappropriately because they were given the go-ahead under a permit that didn’t require consistency with local land use code.
But state lawyers argued that the board couldn’t sue the state because it isn’t a “person.” Owens, of the Ninth District Court, agreed, ruling only on whether the county could sue the state, not on whether the county’s argument about permitting had merit.
“While petitioners may have alternative methods to seek relief on the merits of their claims, this court finds that the right to seek judicial review is not one of those available methods,” Owens wrote in her decision filed late Tuesday night.
The county wasn’t aware of the decision until Wednesday night.
Companies have already begun installing the 800 storage units and 11 glamping geodomes.
Commissioners and county attorneys said they were still processing the decision Thursday, which raises questions about when county commissioners can challenge a state agency’s decision.
Counties in Wyoming are an arm of the state. The Wyoming Administrative Procedures Act gives a “person” the opportunity to seek judicial review of a state agency’s decision. But it specifically disallows “agencies” and, by extension, “counties,” which are included in the act’s definition of an “agency,” from seeking the same relief.
Teton County Chief Deputy Attorney Keith Gingery said counties’ options for relief are unclear: “What do we do in the future if there’s other issues that come up? We need to sit down and evaluate what this opinion means.”
Gingery said he was sharing the decision with other counties to get their opinion about its implications.
He pointed out an eccentricity in the state’s definition of “agency.” While a “city or town” is barred from seeking judicial review, “the governing body of a city or town” — a town council, in short — is not.
Gingery called that “hilarious.”
“When you sit and stare at that statute, it says the city is an agency like us but it exempts out the city council,” he said. “I think the statute — I just don’t think anybody’s looked at it in a long time.”
The Wyoming Attorney General’s Office represented the State Board of Land Commissioners — a five-member statewide board that consists of the governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction — in the case. It did not respond to a request for comment about its position.
Mark Newcomb and Luther Propst, both running for re-election, were the only county commissioners who returned requests for comment.
Both commissioners said they were “disappointed.” The commission, they said, will consider the issue during executive session Monday.
“We’re not going to quit at this point,” Newcomb said. “We think we can still press the case and have a reasonable case.”
Gingery has said that individual people may have a better chance of seeking a judicial review of the decision because they’re considered “persons” under the law. But neighbors are hesitant to do so.
This story was published on Oct. 7, 2022.
