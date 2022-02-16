JACKSON — Air gun strapped to her back, Aly Courtemanch watched as a moose and her calf chomped through some thin branches and warily eyed a growing crowd of humans.
The moose and her calf were eating wood — willows, specifically — as they’ve evolved to do.
“Willows are their primary food source in the winter,” said Courtemanch, a Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist. “Perfect moose habitat right here.”
On that sunny day in late January, standing just east of Wilson Elementary School, Courtemanch waded through the snow to within 20 to 30 yards of the cow moose, leveled her gun and, with a soft thunk, fired a dart full of anesthesia.
Startled, the moose ran across a frozen pond to other willows. Fifteen minutes later the moose didn’t look particularly sleepy, still eating just a few hundred yards away.
Courtemanch had missed.
“I think we skip this one for now,” the wildlife biologist said, worrying aloud about the possibility of an anesthetized cow moose falling through the ice.
“I think it’s a little too risky,” she said.
Courtemanch and the team of Game and Fish biologists were combing the relatively suburban West Bank for alces alces to dart and collar. The goal: to replenish the stock of collared moose — collars fall off after two years or if an animal dies. The collaring is part of a yearslong study that has helped biologists understand how often and where the valley’s largest ungulates cross roads.
Officials collared seven moose over a week in late January, bringing the total number of collared study animals to 28 over three years, and the number currently collared to 16.
The study has shown that moose cross roads frequently and pinpointed where to place wildlife crossings at the intersection of Highways 22 and 390.
But it has also given local officials cause for concern after turning up evidence of widespread backyard feeding, which can be detrimental to the animals’ health.
Although a long-time problem in Teton County, the magnitude of wildlife feeding still caught Courtemanch by surprise.
Before the study she thought about 10 people were feeding animals.
“I would say there’s at least triple, quadruple that,” she said. “Maybe more.”
Cars kill about 20 or 30 moose a year, Courtemanch said.
But moose collared in the study have not yet met similar fates.
Some have died for other reasons, and when the radio collars signal that the moose have gone down — or Game and Fish otherwise hears about a downed ungulate — officials perform a necropsy. Some of their insides haven’t looked so good.
“A lot of these moose have kind of chronic kidney problems and intestinal inflammation,” Courtemanch said, though it’s not always clear that’s what killed them.
Still, the biologist said she’s seeing “a lot of signs that moose living in these areas don’t have very good diets, probably from getting fed stuff that they shouldn’t be.”
Moose are evolved to eat wood — willows, mostly — over the winter.
“Their digestive system is built for that,” Courtemanch said.
Introducing something new like grain or alfalfa can be hazardous.
“If they eat enough of it fast enough, it could kill them right away,” Courtemanch said.
Damage to the insides of moose is only part of the problem. Among other things, feeding can unnaturally bring animals together, spread disease, attract predators to residential areas and put critters in regular proximity to roads where they can run afoul of motorists.
And Courtemanch is seeing hard evidence of wildlife feeding.
Some comes from driving around Teton County neighborhoods looking for moose to collar and seeing signs of feeding in people’s yards. Other evidence comes from radio collar data that shows moose returning to the same locations over and over again.
“It could be that there’s a really yummy willow there,” Courtemanch said. “But more likely they’re being fed.”
Keeping people from feeding wildlife in Wyoming is challenging in part because there’s no state law prohibiting it. That means Game and Fish, a state agency, can’t write citations.
Teton County, however, has long prohibited the feeding of species like moose through its land development regulations. Its planners are also in the process of updating county code to prohibit feeding of all wild species, except for songbirds, and its enforcement efforts have ramped up.
But enforcement can be a challenge.
“You have to be able to demonstrate with good evidence what people are doing,” Teton County Engineer Amy Ramage said while in the field with Game and Fish. “That requires sometimes going on private property, so all that takes several steps before you can follow through.”
The county’s prohibition on wildlife feeding started in 2002 when the practice was widespread.
But by 2017 Teton County’s Planning and Building office, which enforces county code, hadn’t pursued a single violation, a former code compliance officer told the News&Guide at the time.
Since 2018 planners have opened six cases, with the oldest dating to July 2020.
That’s when the county wrote a letter to Skyline residents who were allegedly putting wildlife feed in buckets around an accessory residential unit, “unnaturally concentrating moose, deer and mountain lions in your yard as well as on the neighboring properties.”
The letter took an educational approach.
“Please immediately refrain from feeding wildlife,” Joshua Butteris, the county’s recently departed code compliance officer wrote. “It would be greatly appreciated.”
Other letters have been sent for less obvious infractions, like a 2020 missive sent to a West Bank homeowner for leaving a pet bowl on a back patio from which foxes dined.
Still other letters allege a more flagrant violation of county rules, which currently prohibit people from “knowingly or intentionally” providing “supplemental feed attractants” to a range of animals: antelope, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, moose, mountain goats, bobcats, black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions, lynx, wild bison, wolves, coyotes, foxes and raccoons.
One letter was sent in March 2021 to Barbara Magin, a Solitude homeowner who U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigated for feeding grizzlies, including Grizzly 399 and her cubs.
But two months earlier a West Bank homeowner received two complaints from the planning department. One was sent outlining concerns that there had been “numerous occasions” when moose and elk had been feeding on the property, and another was sent two days later.
The planning department “has received videos of upwards [of] three moose feeding by the front of and the sides of the garage,” Butteris wrote. “One of the videos even shows a woman getting within a few feet of a full-sized moose, while the moose seems unfazed.”
County officials say that feeding usually stops after a letter is sent. But that’s not always the case.
Teton County Planning and Building Director Chris Neubecker, who is working code enforcement after Butteris’ departure, said one of the people his department has contacted hasn’t stopped feeding wildlife.
On Feb. 8 Neubecker sent the West Bank homeowner who allegedly had moose and elk feeding on their property another letter demanding they immediately stop feeding wildlife.
“Video evidence taken on Jan. 15, 2022, confirmed the violation,” he wrote. “Intentionally feeding wild animals, including moose, is a violation of Teton County LDRs.”
That letter ordered the property owner to immediately stop feeding wildlife.
If they don’t within 30 days, the case could end up in an abatement hearing in front of the Teton County Board of County Commissioners and could result in prosecution.
The maximum penalty is a $750 fine, which could be levied every day feeding continues.
If county commissioners choose to issue an order to abate and that order is ignored, “the case would be taken to the courts,” Neubecker said.
Two days after Courtemanch’s first attempt at tranquilizing the mother moose and her calf near Wilson Elementary, she got another shot. The same pair was hanging out in the same place.
So she decided to try again.
Troy Koser, a doctoral student at Montana State University, who studies how winter ticks are affecting moose in the Mountain West, looked on as Courtemanch did.
Jackson’s moose population, he said, doesn’t seem to have a lot of ticks yet.
But they face plenty of other hazards.
“They just have so many issues that they’re facing on a regular basis, like cars, dogs chasing them,” Koser said, “maybe they have a broken femur from falling down a hill or getting stuck in a roadway and having to plow through a snowbank.”
Farther up the pathway, Courtemanch took her shot and this time the dart landed. Roughly 15 minutes later the mother moose plopped herself down in some willows.
Not an easy spot for researchers to collar a species that’s tricky to handle.
“Moose are notoriously kind of pains. They’re a really sensitive ungulate species,” said Game and Fish Wildlife veterinarian Samantha Allen, who was on scene. “They like to not breathe. They like to breathe too much. They overheat and underheat — it’s a whole thing.”
The scientists — and some county officials — descended, gathering blood samples, administering a COVID-19 test, and, in Koser’s case, scouring its body for winter ticks.
After the anesthetic had been reversed the cow began to revive.
“I’m gonna give her a nice little love tap on the butt,” Allen said, before going over to rub the moose on the rump. A few minutes later, the moose jumped to her feet.
Courtemanch and Allen, who were leading the revival, scattered.
As Courtemanch returned to the county and wildlife officials watching, the cow went back to the willows and continued munching, albeit a bit groggily.
Courtemanch said people tend to feed wildlife in winter because they’re worried about them.
“They see them in the winter and feel bad, and they want to help them, which is wonderful,” Courtemanch said. “That’s unfortunately doing more harm than good.”
This story was published on Feb. 16.
