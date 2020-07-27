JACKSON (WNE) — If Teton County were a state, it would have the fourth-highest rate of new daily coronavirus infections per 100,000 people.
Using that metric, which allows communities of different sizes to be compared, only Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi would have higher rates.
Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of that rate in Teton County has grown from 9.1 per 100,000 people to 39.
“That gives me the chills,” Teton County Director of Health Jodie Pond said during Friday afternoon’s COVID-19 community update.
In the past two weeks, 99 new cases have been confirmed in the county, Pond said, 39% of all cases since the start of the pandemic.
Of those 99 cases, 55 had contact with a known case as a risk factor, while 10 had travel as a risk factor. Twenty-five are attributed to community spread, and some of the cases are still in the contact tracing process.
One piece of good news in the COVID-19 numbers is the relative lack of hospitalizations. According to the Teton County coronavirus dashboard, three patients are at St. John’s due to COVID-19, two in the primary care unit and one in the intensive care unit. The low numbers may be in part because most of the recent patients are under the age of 34, and therefore statistically less likely to come down with a severe illness.
Basically every official who spoke at Friday’s update stressed that the recent spread is not due to summer tourists.
“The data that we’re looking at suggests that the vast majority of the spread is us giving this to each other, not that it’s coming to us from visitors,” said St. John’s Health CEO Dr. Paul Beaupre.
Pond said much of the spread seems to be linked to smaller social events like house parties or barbecues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.