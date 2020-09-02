SHERIDAN (WNE) — With classes in the third week of the 2020-2021 school year, Charles Auzqui, superintendent of schools in Arvada and Clearmont, commended students and staff for the adjustments required amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very proud of the kids — the kids and parents have done a really great job with the start up,” Auzqui said.
While some of those COVID-19-related changes involve social distancing and masks, Auzqui noted it also includes staff from Arvada Elementary School being absorbed into other duties within the district. The Arvada school has no students this year; the family whose children would have attended that school opted to homeschool this year.
Sheridan County School District 3 staff began considering the possibility of no students at the school last spring, when it had six students. Auzqui also noted that there are no students projected to enroll in the school in the near future.
Before the family opted to homeschool, Arvada Elementary School would have had two students this year, with the average over the last several years ranging from four to seven children.
To Auzqui’s knowledge, this is the first time the school hasn’t had any students enrolled.
“I want to make clear we didn’t close the school,” Auzqui said.
Teachers and staff were reassigned, but still work within the district.
“Nobody lost their jobs; we just rotated people around,” Auzqui said.
Auzqui said the district will look at mothballing the school, meaning it will not close and will be ready to quickly reopen if enrollment ticks up again in the future.
