RIVERTON (WNE) — Fremont County’s commercial airport has a new name.
The Riverton City Council adopted a resolution unanimously Tuesday changing the facility’s name from Riverton Regional Airport to Central Wyoming Regional Airport.
The move came at the recommendation of the Riverton Airport Board, which has considered a name change for the facility several times in the past decade, most recently in 2017.
At that time, Airport Board chair Dean Peranteaux said he was opposed to the idea because the City of Riverton was funding the airport without support from other community stakeholders.
But since then, Lander and Fremont County have begun contributing regularly to the local air service fund, so “it makes sense” now to “get rid of that Riverton name (and) make it a little more regional.”
Riverton public works director Kyle Butterfield said the renaming discussion arose this year after a presentation from a marketing firm associated with the Fremont Air Service Team.
“(They) reported that a name change for Riverton Regional will help with search engine optimization and the regionalization of the airport,” Butterfield said Tuesday.
Butterfield said a report from the FAST marketing firm shows the phrase “Wyoming airports” is entered 8,100 per month on internet search engines.
“That term (is) searched very heavily, and we’d like to tie into that as an airport,” Butterfield said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.