CHEYENNE (WNE) —Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.76 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in the state.
Prices in Wyoming are 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 32.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.86 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was $3.19 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79. That is a difference of $1.60 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Oct. 3, 2022.
