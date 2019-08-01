BUFFALO (WNE) — A Buffalo man has accepted a plea agreement from the Johnson County prosecutor's office on charges of harassing and poaching four elk in the Bighorn Mountains. According to a press release from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, on June 24, Ray Ludwig signed a plea agreement for poaching four cow elk and harassing big game from a vehicle in November 2018. As part of the agreement, he will pay $5,000 in fines and restitution.
On Nov. 27, 2018, Game and Fish Warden Jim Seeman was contacted by two hunters who video recorded a vehicle chasing a group of elk in Hunt Area 35 south of Buffalo. The witnesses told Seeman they also heard multiple shots coming from the vehicle. When told that his vehicle had been witnessed chasing elk, with shots fired from it, Ludwig told Seeman that several of his friends who had Area 35 licenses were in the vehicle with him that day and they had killed three elk.
Seeman eventually determined that Ludwig was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the poaching and that he did not possess an elk license for Area 35.
Ludwig was charged with killing four big game animals without a license and harassing big game with a vehicle. In addition to $5,000 in fines and restitution, Ludwig's hunting privileges are suspended in Wyoming and 46 other Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact states for five years.
