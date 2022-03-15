By The Wyoming News Exchange
Another 20 deaths of Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in February and March, brought to 1,769 the number of Wyoming deaths tied to the illness since it was first detected in the state in March of 2020.
The deaths included four Laramie County men and four Park County men, along with three Fremont County men.
Other fatalities included an Albany County man, a Campbell County man and woman, a Carbon County man, a Converse County woman, two Sheridan County men and two Uinta County men.
The announcement was made on the same day Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell to less than 100 for the first time in months.
