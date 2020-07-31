PINEDALE (WNE) — A Colorado man charged with bringing THC “edibles” during a visit to a Sublette Center resident changed his plea to guilty of the felony delivery of a controlled substance.
William A. Ahrens, of Lyons, Colorado, pleaded guilty in 9th District Court on July 23 to the charge, and Judge Marv Tyler determined that he would not set a sentencing hearing until the pre-sentence investigation was completed and Ahrens had access to it.
A plea agreement filed agreed Ahrens could be sentenced to 13 to 24 months in jail, which would then be suspended and he would complete a term of unsupervised probation, according to court documents.
The “edibles” seized from a resident and tested positively for THC were candies that were packaged and sold in Colorado.
No money exchanged hands during the December 2019 visit by Ahrens to the Sublette Center, an affidavit says. The resident had asked Ahrens to bring him some THC a couple of months earlier and both talked about bringing THC from Colorado, where it is legal, to Wyoming, where it is illegal. Wyoming has no provisions for medical marijuana or THC and marijuana possession, although legal in Colorado, is still against federal law.
The felony’s maximum penalties could be 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
