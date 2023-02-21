Credit where credit is due
From the Feb. 15 Buffalo Bulletin:
As the Legislature continues to wade through this session’s work, credit goes to Rep. Barry Crago and Sen. Dave Kinskey for their votes in support of improving access to mental health resources.
Heading into this year’s legislative session, there were nearly a dozen bills that dealt with improving access to mental health care, increasing mental health offerings in public K-12 schools and access to crisis suicide prevention.
Sadly, that Wyoming is experiencing an epidemic of mental health issues is not news and Wyoming remains at the top of some rather unfortunate categories. The suicide rate in Wyoming is perennially one of the highest in the nation. While the rest of the country saw a decline in suicide rate last year, Wyoming saw an increase. A new report from the organization Mental Health America ranked states by mental health access and metrics for prevalence of mental health issues. The rankings assessed both the mental health of the state’s youth and the availability of mental health care. The report ranked Wyoming No. 43 for youth mental health. Adults in the state fared worse, according to the report, which ranked Wyoming as No. 50 for adult mental health.
In addition to a stigma surrounding treatment for mental health, our community and indeed the entire state of Wyoming suffers from a critical shortage of mental health care providers.
Some of the solutions offered up this session would have seemed like no-brainers, but with the current political climate, even the most basic legislation that could help Wyoming folks can become fertile ground for political grandstanding.
Mental health providers and health care advocates helped craft a bill this session that they said would increase the pool of providers in the state. Senate File 26 will allow Wyoming to join more than 30 states in PSYPACT, an interstate compact that allows psychologists to practice across state lines with a single license from their home state.
After passing through both chambers, the act will now go to the governor’s desk. We hope Gov. Mark Gordon will sign this legislation. It is a giant step toward granting greater access to quality mental health services in our state, which we already desperately need.
This piece of legislation is easy to implement, and perhaps most importantly, could dramatically increase the pool of practitioners very quickly.
We are similarly hopeful that the Senate will recognize the magnitude of Wyoming’s suicide rate and pass HB 65 to permanently establish the 988 suicide hotline in Wyoming.
Everywhere you look this legislative session is hypocrisy
From the Feb. 19 Casper Star-Tribune:
For several months last year, Wyoming’s conservative political discourse focused on the sexualization of children. Specifically, voices on the far right concentrated on a few library books that they said were inappropriate for teenagers who are not mature enough for frank depictions of sex, gender and other matters.
Flash forward a few months and many of these same voices are now fighting an attempt to establish a minimum marriage age in Wyoming. Wyoming is one of only eight states without one, and now permits about 20 underage marriages a year. Last year, for example, a 32-year-old man married a 16-year-old girl. You would think a group so invested in stopping the sexualization of children would want to prevent such situations. And yet the Wyoming Republican Party has pushed to defeat the bill, maintaining that parental rights are at issue. Apparently, library books can sexualize our children but not marriages to adults.
Politics, by its nature, is full of contradictions and inconsistencies. But what we’ve seen this year in the Wyoming Legislature is example after example of pure hypocrisy. From those who demand local control only when it suits them to those who cite the Constitution while seeking to weaken its protections, what seems only to matter is the ends, regardless of the means of obtaining them.
Consider what had been a bedrock value of Republicans — local control. We’ve heard time and again that the closer the government is to the people, the better. And yet, many of the lawmakers who claim the mantle of local control and small government are happy to toss it aside when it suits them. Far-right conservatives tried to block local communities from setting their own rules on whether to allow rodeos, with one even saying “sometimes it just makes sense to handle it from the top.”
Similarly, we’ve seen a handful of hard-line conservatives support multiple attempts to take away the right of small business owners to decide for themselves what health and safety rules they want to set in their own businesses. These lawmakers rail against big government, but also want government to say, for example, that an immunocompromised store owner couldn’t tell her patrons that mask wearing was a requirement of entry. (And, of course, those patrons would have every right to take their business to another store if that was unacceptable to them.)
These same lawmakers also rolled their eyes at assertions that requiring a teenage victim of sexual assault to carry her rapist’s baby morally requires them to provide health care for that victim once she’s delivered the child. Life is precious until it’s not, apparently.
Finally, we’ve seen lawmakers who tout their allegiance to the Constitution brush off concerns that legislation will likely violate it, as long as they think the legislation’s ends are justified. It’s notable that all of the House members who are lawyers raised concerns that a sweeping abortion bill would violate the constitutional separation of powers by giving the legislative branch more domain over the judiciary. And when they did so, they were lectured about fear mongering and not having enough courage.
So why so much hypocrisy? When you’re convinced that you’re right, the ends will always justify the means, even if it requires inconsistency at every turn. If you believe that you are protecting your values, why not limit the rights of others to set theirs? If you believe that you are saving lives, why not erode the Constitution in defense of them? But governing with a constant belief in your own righteousness is folly. It’s not the path toward a better or freer state. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Learned Hand once said, “The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right.” Rejecting the absolutist attitude that begats hypocrisy should be something our leaders strive for.
French missing opportunities
From the Feb. 20 Cody Enterprise:
You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, and by that metric Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) has missed many shots.
In the three years since he was elected to the Wyoming Legislature, French has introduced one bill, which failed during the 2021 general session.
This session, French is one of seven legislators who did not introduce any legislation.
With the exceptions of French and Sen. Mike Gierau (D-Jackson) that group comprises freshmen legislators who are still learning the ropes of their new jobs. French doesn’t have such an excuse.
So how does French stack up against his fellow legislators from Park County?
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) has introduced 11 bills in the last three years, passed one into law, and has one other that could become law this session. Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody) has introduced 12, passed three, and has another that could pass this year.
The records of Rodriguez-Williams and Newsome show that passing a bill is hard work, and success is never guaranteed. However, failure can be guaranteed, and that comes when you simply don’t take a shot.
The most frustrating part of this is that French has some ideas worth considering. For example, at the beginning of the session, French said he was working on a bill that would start charging electric vehicles for their use of Wyoming’s road system.
This bill might have passed. It might have failed. But, at this point, we’ll never know.
French deserves commendation for his tireless efforts at the Capitol. He votes his conscience, discusses and debates thoughtfully, and wants what is best for Park County and Wyoming. But by failing to introduce bills, he’s neglecting an important part of his legislative duties.
French was elected to be the voice of Park County in the Senate, and he generally does this well. But when he doesn’t introduce any bills, the county’s voice in the Senate becomes muted, and the state as a whole is worse off because of it.
— By Stephen Dow
We all have the opportunity to rescue food
From the Feb. 15 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
When being offered free food, it can be tough to switch one’s mindset from receiving charity to reducing waste.
Getting something for nothing can be uncomfortable, whether you grew up believing you should be the one to give back to others or you were shamed for handing over a different-colored lunch ticket for a free or reduced-price meal in grade school.
There’s no shame in accepting bread, milk, vegetables and other perishables from Hole Food Rescue. Instead, those who stop by the Food Rescue’s hub on Martin Lane or one of its seven neighborhood distribution sites are actually diverting edible food from the landfill, saving a great deal of wasted energy, conserving resources and decreasing environmental burdens that food production can have on the planet.
Hole Food Rescue’s program started in 2013 after founder Ali Dunford had been dumpster diving to supplement her own meals and recognized an opportunity among the shocking amounts of food in trash bins. Originally a subsidiary of the Jackson Cupboard, the efforts have grown from Ali’s dumpster-diving and a couple of people on bikes hauling food around town to today’s independent nonprofit with highly coordinated efforts among more than 100 volunteers. There’s even a summer lunch program.
Community members have rescued more than 2 million pounds of food over the years while helping people stretch their budgets.
Each week, volunteers distribute food to approximately 270 families, and that number can grow for anyone who wants it, especially those with a creative culinary mindset.
Chefs for millennia have used leftovers to create soup, quiche or bread pudding.
Your parents or grandparents might have chanted Calvin Coolidge’s Depression-era rhyme of frugality: “Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without.”
It feels virtuous to reduce waste, and it is.
Save this map of distribution sites and mark your calendar to check it out.
Letting a little sunshine in
From the Feb. 19 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
Sharing the news for our area hasn’t necessarily been easy the past couple of weeks.
But it has been important.
The tough issues facing local governments have seemed to be a little tougher since we started the new year — which makes them even tougher to talk about — and it is never pleasant to let the community know that a trusted volunteer and public servant had allegedly abused that trust and harmed somebody in their care.
It is hard to confront these things and speak about them openly, but we believe there is no healing or improvement if we don’t. That’s why we were pleased that many of our community’s leaders were willing to share important information with you as they confront these challenges and try to help our community emerge from them stronger and healthier than it was before.
First and foremost, we want to thank WCSD #1 Superintendent Brad LaCroix and Newcastle Fire Chief James Curren for their willingness to answer questions in the wake of the arrest of a volunteer firemen and coach for multiple counts of sexual assault involving a minor over whom he held a position of authority. Although they couldn’t speak in detail about an ongoing investigation, they did not hesitate to honestly acknowledge that something was wrong, and that their respective organizations were cooperating with the investigation and taking steps to protect the people in their care.
It might not seem like much, but a little bit of honesty, sincerity and empathy go a long way towards providing reassurance to a community that is rightfully concerned, and it also defends against rumor and gossip that invariably fills in the information void when community leaders won’t answer questions or honestly address community concerns.
Similarly, the Weston County Health Services board and Newcastle City Council acknowledged the need to tackle some of their biggest issues publicly last week.
In the case of the local hospital, we were grateful that they provided some detail to an announcement of a special meeting that resulted in the retirement of that facility’s CEO. The announcement revealed enough that community members were aware that a significant change was being discussed in leadership at the hospital, and even though the public wasn’t privy to those actual conversations, all of the participants in those talks shared information publicly when they held the special meeting to make the leadership change official.
We believe the WCHS board only started the process of openly making a leadership change, and we sincerely feel the board should share a great deal more with the community about the specific challenges the new CEO will face. They should also provide some detail into what their expectations for that person will be, and what goals and objectives they envision for the facility and organization under the new CEO’s leadership. We do believe the WCHS board is potentially off to a good start, and look forward to receiving more specific information from them in the very near future.
Similarly, the Newcastle City Council finally held a discussion during the open portion of their meeting regarding the ongoing dispatch dispute with the county. Although the whole thing still feels like a “he said, she said” we were glad city officials presented their side to the public so we were finally able to present it to our readers.
Now that they’ve let the light of day shine on the issue, we believe the next step is holding an honest (albeit contentious) and public conversation with county officials. As we’ve said before, we don’t believe that there’s any reason for either side to claim “litigation” as a reason to take the conversations behind closed doors because we think it highly unlikely that the “city” and “county” will sue each other. They largely represent the same taxpayers and would basically be suing themselves, so unless one side or the other wants to publicly announce that they are willing to resolve the issue in court — and spend a lot more of the taxpayer’s money — then we fully expect them to lay all their cards on the table and allow the public to inspect them.
If given enough information, perhaps the public can help identify a sensible solution where our leaders have so far failed to do so.
Public should be involved in pool decision
From the Feb. 16 Northern Wyoming News:
Fifteen years ago a committee began working on ideas for funding a new pool in Worland to replace the 33-year-old Worland Dome. Now, 15 years later, and 12 years since the pool actually opened, there are discussions and plans to dissolve the Worland Aquatic Center Joint Powers Board.
The board has members appointed by the Washakie County School District No. 1 (who owns the land and the building), the City of Worland and the Washakie County Commissioners.
Late last fall, School District Board Chairman and Joint Powers Board Chairman David Tommerup said they were looking at dissolving the board due to lack of members from the county and city. Several years ago, the county and city expressed frustration with their membership on the board feeling they did not have much authority.
In the beginning, according to articles in the Northern Wyoming Daily News, swimming pool committee Chairman Kimball Croft said people wanted a “family-oriented facility where they can take their kids and a place to go and do something.”
Member Carolyn Bies was quoted in one article stating, “We’re trying to get it on the ballot for the 1 percent specific purpose tax. We don’t want people to think it’s a school pool.”
A vision statement was adopted by the committee, “The goal is to establish and maintain an aquatic center to serve Washakie County citizens and visitors with a family atmosphere providing healthy fun, exercise, water safety and competitive events for all ages.”
As the agencies involved with the aquatic center — City of Worland, Washakie County, Washakie County School District No. 1 and Worland Aquatic Center Joint Powers Board — work toward the dissolution of the board, all parties are in agreement that the public pool, paid for by public taxpayers, should remain open to the public.
The residents of Worland and Washakie County took time to get the aquatic center funded and constructed. There seems to be no need to rush the process of dissolution of the joint powers board.
Last week, the city council and City Attorney Kent Richins expressed concern in their interpretation of some of the initial language of the dissolution document drafted by the school district’s attorney.
This week, the Washakie County School District No. 1 Board emphasized their intent to make sure the aquatic center remains a public pool.
It is important to get language correct and procedures in place to ensure the pool remains public now and far into the future, no matter who is in leadership positions with the school district, city or county.
Most of all since it was voted on by the public with the understanding the pool would be open for all Washakie County residents, the public needs to be involved in the process.
Discussions need to be open, decisions need to be transparent and the public needs a chance to be heard whether at council, school board or commissioner meetings or perhaps best of all, a public meeting to outline the plan moving forward.
A public meeting would allow residents to ask questions, voice concerns, while also allowing those involved in the decision-making process to have an opportunity as well to have their voice heard clearly by county residents.
— By Karla Pomeroy
Local schools worthy of praise
From the Feb. 14 Powell Tribune:
At risk of sounding like a broken record: Our school district, admins, teachers and students, are worthy of praise.
Recently, graduation rates were released for Wyoming school districts, and Powell’s schools were at or near the top of the heap, as usual.
PHS had a rate higher than all but one other districts with over 100 graduates and was well above Park County School District 6 in Cody, which has likewise been renowned for having really good schools, and Sheridan’s main school district, which has often been a bellwether for large school districts in the state.
Now, graduation rates are not the be-all, end-all. Graduates need to have been schooled to be able to tackle college, a trade school or an entry-level career path. They need to be knowledgeable citizens when they go to vote.
However, graduation remains one of the main goals of the school system, to ensure students are able to move on and advance to the next phase of their lives. It is vital then, that school districts are able to assist in preparing students for that next step, armed with a high school diploma.
What’s extremely laudable for the local district is that not only did well over 90% of PHS students graduate on time, but 100% of students doing the virtual academy or the Shoshone Learning Center graduated on time. These are students who often left the traditional high school experience because they were struggling with it, and some are at higher risk for dropping out or otherwise not graduating on time.
Clearly in our school district, those students do not slip through the cracks, but are pushed to excel.
We have the chance to see products of our local high school system regularly here at the Tribune. Currently we have a PHS senior working in the editorial department, and last semester we had an SLC student.
It’s great to see firsthand how the teachers and staff in the district are preparing students to graduate and go on from there. And as a parent of two future high school students, it leaves me with a strong sense of optimism.
— By Zac Taylor
Asking superintendent to define 'sexually explicit' is impractical, unnecessary
From the Feb. 18 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
When trying to explain his views on obscenity, Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously said, “I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description [“hard-core pornography”], and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that.”
In other words, Stewart, one of the finest legal minds in his generation, felt unworthy of the task of creating a strict, objective definition for obscene materials. He described his views as instinctive, likely the result of his professional experience, as well as the culture around him.
But where a Supreme Court justice and decades of jurisprudence failed, the majority of Laramie County School District 1’s Board of Trustees expects Superintendent Margaret Crespo and the school district to succeed. They don’t want parents to have to take an active interest in their children’s reading material and talk to them directly about it or speak to the trained professionals who curate school collections.
They’d rather have quick lists of sexually explicit books that parents can prohibit their children from reading without further investigation. But trying to come up with such a list runs into immediate and obvious problems.
First, there’s the problem of creating a definition. What falls under “sexually explicit?” Is (as seems to be the implication in many book challenges) sex between two LGBTQ+ people more “explicit” than sex between two straight cisgender people? Presumably, texts depicting penetrative sexual acts count, but what about masturbation? Sexting? Writing fanfiction? Mentioning genitalia or breasts at all? What about that fiction staple, “parents awkwardly trying to have the ‘birds and the bees’ talk with their children”? Is writing about talking about sex enough to add a book to the “sexually explicit” list?
Second, we have the problem of quantity. Is a book “sexually explicit” if two pages of a book depict a sexual encounter in a 300-page book? Is defining something as sexually explicit similar to the FCC’s rules on obscenity, where there are certain quotas for offenses of different severity that you can get away with before you start to get in real trouble?
Third, we have the problem of quality, under many meanings of the word. It seems foolish to even have to say it, but not all sexually explicit material is alike, and rigid definitions have collateral damage. Are we forbidding educational texts on puberty with drawings that show the changes a child might see happen to their bodies at the same time we’re forbidding graphic novels that discuss the same thing? If breasts are forbidden, will some students lose access to the “B” encyclopedia with an entry on breast cancer?
Trustee Christy Klaassen — who asked Superintendent Crespo to create the definition — has pointed out that a blanket ban on discussions of rape would censor one of her favorite books, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” (Not to mention any first-person accounts of date rape or domestic violence, two issues that face today’s teenagers, who might find solace in reading that they are not alone.)
And that brings us to the more ephemeral aspect of quality: these books are of value to students. That’s why they were selected. Interest in romantic and/or sexual relationships usually starts between ages 11 and 14. About one third of 13-year-olds in the U.S. has had a romantic, if not sexual, relationship. The average age for “sexual initiation” (aka, first sexual experiences) is roughly 16 years old for both males and females. Over half of teens in the U.S. have had sex by the time they are 18. While the parental urge to protect children from the world is understandable, it seems at odds with the actual, lived experiences of today’s youth.
Supporters of the proposed opt-in policy say that it will assuage the concerns of parents while still leaving “questionable” material available for students who receive parental permission to access it. They have asked the district to define sexually explicit materials to clearly outline the content available to their children, as the average parent does not have the time or resources to read every book in a school’s library.
However, the current opt-out process already addresses many concerns and is also the most practical option. The process emphasizes cooperation between parents and librarians, rather than confrontation. And it acknowledges the truth that many of these parents seem unwilling to face: it is not reasonable or feasible to send your child to a public school and still expect 100% control over their interactions. If you don’t trust teachers and librarians to use their education and expertise in the best interests of your children, you should be homeschooling them instead.
A super-specific opt-in program is not a “compromise” between the First Amendment and book banning, as Trustee Klaassen suggests. It is an impossible task. (And, likely, a waste of the district’s time and efforts; out of the nearly 6,000 parents who have registered their children so far, only 18 have utilized the current opt-out form, according to previous Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporting.)
There is an existing, effective book policy in LCSD1. It allows concerned parents to work with schools and librarians to come up with working definitions of objectionable materials by the definition of the parent. It does not ask thousands of parents to jump through extra hoops to calm the fears of a handful. It respects the expertise of professionals, the needs of students and the rights of parents.
We should not be wasting the time of Superintendent Crespo, her staff or the Policy Advisory Committee by asking them to reinvent the wheel or by sending them on impractical quests.
David Adler: Pence seeks refuge in the Speech or Debate Clause
Former Vice-President Mike Pence plans to invoke the Speech or Debate Clause as justification for challenging a subpoena issued by Special Counsel Jack Smith in his investigation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Pence’s claim to immunity from the subpoena shines a spotlight on an important but largely inconspicuous constitutional provision. Article I, section 6 protects “Senators and Representatives” from arrest “for any Speech or Debate in either House,” and stipulates that “they shall not be questioned in any other Place.”
Pence argues that when he performed his constitutional duty to preside over the certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, he was acting in his capacity as President of the Senate and thus enjoyed protection under the Speech or Debate Clause. Pence believes he cannot be compelled to testify before a grand jury on matters relevant to Trump’s scheme to derail the peaceful transition of power to President Joe Biden.
Pence’s claim is ironic and dubious. Recall that he enthusiastically embraced, as a member of the executive branch, Trump’s assertion of “executive privilege” to prevent his testimony before the Jan. 6 congressional committee. Now, he asserts that his Jan. 6 role of opening envelopes and counting votes, which he has described as purely ministerial and devoid of discretion, was “legislative” in nature. Questions abound. What is the purpose of the Speech or Debate Clause? Does it clothe the vice-president with protection afforded elected members of the House and Senate?
The Speech or Debate Clause was enshrined in the Constitution as a means of enabling congressional representatives to fulfill their public duties. Justice Joseph Story, writing in his magisterial three volume work, Commentaries on the Constitution (1833), provided the rationale: “When a representative is withdrawn from his seat by a summons, the people, whom he represents, lose their voice in debate and vote, as they do in his voluntary absence. When a senator is withdrawn by summons, his state loses half its voice in debate and vote, as it does in his voluntary absence. The enormous disparity of the evil admits of no comparison.”
The importance of the Speech or Debate Clause, which Justice Story and other writers contemporaneous with the framing of the Constitution characterized as “vital” to the exercise of every other power and duty vested in Congress, may be glimpsed in its enduring usage across the centuries, plumbing the depths of English legal history. The privilege from arrest while traveling to and from Parliament, and protection against being “questioned” in any “other place” for a speech made during a legislative session, was viewed by the founders as an “immemorial right.” These ancient privileges were secured in The English Bill of Rights in 1689, applied to members of the Continental Congress and appeared almost verbatim in the Articles of Confederation and early state constitutions. They were universally admired principles.
The historic and universal admiration of these principles, however, doesn’t mean that former Vice-President Pence will be successful in his assertion of the Speech or Debate Clause to defy a subpoena to require his testimony before a grand jury assembled by the Department of Justice. There is, first of all, his own confusion about which branch of government the vice-president serves when presiding, by virtue of Article I, section 3, clause 4, as president of the Senate, a post which imposes as its sole duty, breaking tie votes and making parliamentary rulings.
Pence, it is familiar, has claimed residence in both branches, as a means of protecting him from what most Americans would require as a “duty” to testify about crimes committed on Jan. 6, that he witnessed. To assert executive privilege to refuse to appear before the Jan. 6 Committee, as Pence did, is to present himself as a member of the executive branch.
That argument undercuts Pence’s claim to protection under the Speech or Debate Clause. The provision was designed to encourage and protect full participation in the debates of the legislature. The vice-president as president of the Senate, as Pence has stated, plays only a “ministerial” role. The vice-president is not an integral part of the Senate’s legislative functions. The vice-president is not elected by the Senate, as are all other leaders in the upper chamber, and does not participate in debates.
Another way of looking at the vice-president’s status as president of the Senate is through the lens of impeachment. A Senator is not a “civil officer” within the meaning of the Impeachment Clause, but the vice-president is and, consequently, may be impeached and removed from office. In addition, members of the Senate may be removed from the body, under the Expulsion Clause—Article I, section 5, clause 2—but the vice-president is immune from expulsion. At all events, the Senate, not surprisingly, has not assigned much power to an officer not responsible to it.
In the end, as Alexander Hamilton explained it, the vice-president’s role as president of the Senate was required in order to avoid deadlock. Moreover, a state would be underrepresented if one of its two Senators relinquished his seat to chair the sessions. The origins and practice of the Speech or Debate Clause lend no support to Pence’s effort to find refuge in it.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
