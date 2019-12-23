LARAMIE (WNE) — Laramie’s downtown will be in the spotlight throughout 2020 as part of a year-long case study by the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Instution's Bass Center for Transformative Placemaking and the National Main Street Center.
The study will assess “the impact of local entrepreneurship programs on economic, physical, social and civic outcomes,” according to a Tuesday news release.
Laramie was one of three cities chosen; the study will also follow efforts in Wheeling, West Virginia, and Emporia, Kansas.
Laramie Main Street Alliance will participate with the researchers in “on-the-ground research” to assess the impact of its different projects and strategies.
LMSA executive director Trey Sherwood told the Boomerang Wednesday it’s a great chance for the group to reinforce that “what we’re doing that has a high impact.”
“It’s very rare to have an opportunity to stop and pause and reflect,” she said. “Even though it sounds intimidating to have your work judged, the realization of what’s not working and why will then allow us to make improvements.”
Main Street has documented over $11.5 million in renovation projects downtown, 38 new public improvements valued at $4.5 million and 104 net new businesses and 509 net new jobs in the last ten years, and the study is an opportunity to further scientifically measure and document the various successes and strategies implemented by the nonprofit.
