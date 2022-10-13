CODY (WNE) — The Wyoming State Hospital has asked both Park County District Court and Circuit Court for extensions in order to complete psychological evaluations of two defendants currently facing murder charges.
The hospital asked for an additional 21 days to complete an evaluation of Moshe Williams, who is charged with first degree murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams.
It also requested an additional 30 days to evaluate Joseph C. Underwood, who is accused of killing a woman in Cheyenne, then burying her body in Cody. He faces multiple charges, including concealing a dead body.
On Aug. 26, Judge Bobbi Overfield ordered a psychological evaluation of Williams following his counsel’s motion requesting one. This request was made during the Aug. 24 hearing on Williams’ motion to sever the joint trial from co-defendant Carolyn Aune.
According to the extension request document, the Wyoming State Hospital needs more time to complete the psychological evaluation on Williams due to the high volume of court orders and the increased number of Covid cases in the past several months.
The document said the court can expect an evaluation of Williams on or before Oct. 18.
As of Oct. 11, Overfield had not yet granted Wyoming State Hospital’s extension request.
On Aug. 24, Park County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Darrah entered an order for Underwood to undergo a psychological evaluation.
The Wyoming State Hospital asked for an extension to complete Underwood’s evaluation, citing the hospital’s need to do additional testing on him.
According to the extension request document, the court can expect an evaluation of Underwood on or before Nov. 6.
On Oct. 6, Judge Darrah granted the hospital’s request, giving the Wyoming State Hospital until Nov. 7 to complete Underwood’s evaluation and provide a competency evaluation report.
This story was published on Oct. 11, 2022.
