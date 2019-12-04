GREEN RIVER (WNE) — A man accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old while at work will serve prison time.
Bradley A. Baugh, 23, appeared in the Third District County of Judge Richard Lavery at a sentencing hearing to one count of third-degree sexual assault and three counts of fourth-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
In exchange for Baugh’s guilty plea to third-degree sexual assault, the other three felony charges were dismissed. Baugh was given a five-to-nine year prison sentence with credit given for 229 days served at the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
According to court documents, on Oct. 27, 2018, a Green River Police officer responded to McDonalds to check on a possible sexual assault of a minor. After arriving at the restaurant, the officer spoke to a 17-year-old female and her mother about how the girl was inappropriately touched by Baugh.
The 17-year-old told the officer Baugh has been making inappropriate comments and telling her sexual jokes on the night of Oct. 26, 2018. As the night progressed, Baugh’s behavior progressed and he smacked her on the behind numerous times and tickled her.
Later on in the shift, the girl needed a break and asked if she could go up on the roof. While she was on the roof, Baugh came up to the roof and kissed her and touched her inappropriately.
The 17-year-old finished her shift at 1 a.m. and went out to start her car. Baugh followed her and once again made inappropriate contact with her.
