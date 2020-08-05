WHEATLAND (WNE) – It’s finally open. The Wheatland airport, Phifer Airlfied, is open for use after two years of construction.
The project was first considered back in 2007. A study was done on the airport that identified problems and safety concerns. Before the Town could even start with construction, more land had to be obtained to implement the changes. A grant from the FAA footed the bill to finally build the new and improved runway.
TO Engineers out of Cody designed the plan and hired contractors for the different areas needed to be built. They started construction in fall of 2018 with the goal to be finished by the following summer. Problems with the thickness and survey grade of the pavement required it to be scraped off and redone, extending the finish date until the next summer.
The final markings will be painted this week.
“The biggest changes are the safety standards, it is a much safer airport now than it was a few years ago,” explained engineer Josh Morris.
The Town of Wheatland is planning a Grand Opening Fly-in on August 29. The celebration will include prizes, demonstrations and possibly vendors if COVID restrictions can be met.
