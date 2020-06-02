POWELL (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park is getting closer to being fully open.
The park opened its Montana entrances — the North Gate near Gardiner, the West Gate near West Yellowstone and the Northeast Entrance near Cooke City — on Monday morning, while some in-park lodging options are becoming available.
Yellowstone’s two entrances in Wyoming — the East Gate outside of Cody and the South Gate outside of Jackson — opened back on May 18.
The opening of Montana’s entrances was delayed until the expiration of a directive from Gov. Steve Bullock, which required out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Bullock’s order expired Monday, while Gordon’s had lapsed on May 8.
As of Monday, the entire Grand Loop Road will be accessible (though excluding the under-construction segment between Canyon and Tower); over the last couple of weeks, only the lower portion of the loop has been open to the public.
In-line with the park’s three-phased reopening plan, visitors on Monday were able to access Phase 1 services/facilities (including restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails/boardwalks, limited stores, entrance stations, medical clinics and approved tours) and a few services/facilities outlined in Phase 2 — including takeout food service, boating and fishing.
The park’s primary concessionaire, Xanterra Travel Collection, announced Monday that it has begun a phased re-opening of its operations on a limited basis — including lodges, campgrounds, dining and tours.
The park itself has been providing additional protective barriers, encouraging the use of masks or facial coverings in high density areas, metering visitor access in certain spots, cleaning facilities more frequently and adding signage on boardwalks and other public spaces as part of messaging efforts.
