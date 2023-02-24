JACKSON — A former Jackson Police Department lieutenant who is suing the town of Jackson won a small victory last week when a federal judge denied the town’s request to dismiss his claims that he was “wrongfully and forcefully” terminated in August 2020.
Roger Schultz, who served on the Jackson Police Department for 23 years, from 1997 until August 2020, filed the suit Aug. 24, 2021, claiming he was denied due process by the town after he published a controversial social media post that led to pressure to resign. He is seeking $1 million in damages.
The case hinges on whether or not Schultz was “constructively discharged,” which is defined as resigning as a result of a hostile work environment, according to Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Wyoming Kelly Rankin.
In a Jan. 4 motion requesting that the judge dismiss the claims and decide the case before trial, the town’s attorney argued that Schultz “voluntarily resigned” as an employee and so his due process rights were not violated.
The defendants, the town and former Town Manager Larry Pardee, are being represented by Afton attorney John Bowers. Bowers did not return a request for comment. Town attorney Lea Colasuonno declined to comment.
Judge Rankin wrote Feb. 15 in the order denying summary judgment that there is a “huge discrepancy” in how both sides have described the lead-up to Schultz’s termination.
“Ultimately, the question is whether the plaintiff’s resignation was involuntary to a reasonable person,” the order said. “There is a genuine issue of material fact that Plaintiff’s due process rights were violated.”
The social media post in question involved a possible sexual assault involving a minor and appeared on Facebook on Aug. 14, 2020. Schultz had been writing public posts on the police department’s website and Facebook page since 2017.
The joke played off the stereotype of police enjoying coffee and doughnuts and implied they might need some of each to do the math in the case. According to court documents, Schultz published the following:
“On Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:26 p.m., we responded to a report of an underage female having sex with an adult. We will be investigating the case to determine if a crime has been committed and if we can prove that crime. You would think having sex with an underage juvenile would always be a crime. Not necessarily. There are a number of factors involved in deciding whether to file charges to include the age of those involved. Fortunately, determining the age difference of those involved doesn’t involve complex math, so we should be able to figure it out without too much trouble. Just as long as we have coffee and donuts (the ones with the little sprinkles on top) to get us through.”
Advocates for survivors of sexual violence, activists and politicians called the post flippant, harmful and inappropriate. Critics said the post could deter victims of sexual assault from coming forward for fear of not being taken seriously.
On Aug. 21, 2020, Michelle Weber, who is now Jackson police chief, visited Schultz at his home and told him that he must tender his resignation, according to court documents.
The former lieutenant claims that he was deprived of an informal pre-termination hearing as outlined in the Town of Jackson Policy Manual and that he felt forced to resign.
Rankin found that Schultz had presented sufficient factual evidence to assert he was forced to resign.
Some of those factual assertions included text exchanges between Schultz and Weber, then a sergeant, in which Weber agreed Schultz was “forced out.”
The acting chief of police at the time, Todd Smith, stated in a deposition quoted by Schultz’s attorneys that he believed Schultz had “no other choice” and that “it was apparent that the city manager wanted [Schultz] terminated or to resign.”
“[Schultz] has presented evidence and testimony that he was told he would be fired if he did not resign, and that his resignation was due immediately,” Rankin wrote. “The factual assertions create a genuine issue of material fact regarding whether [Schultz] voluntarily resigned or was constructively discharged.”
The town defendants argued there was no forced resignation because Schultz never communicated directly with then Town Manager Pardee, who “was an ultimate and final policymaker in terms of the Town of Jackson’s employment and personnel policies.”
The town defendants vehemently argued that Pardee never asked Weber to instruct Schultz he would be fired if he didn’t resign.
Rankin found that argument was not supported.
In deciding whether Schultz’s termination was voluntary, Rankin weighed whether Schultz was given an alternative to resignation, whether Schultz understood the nature of the choice being given, whether the employee was given a reasonable time in which to choose and whether he was permitted to select the effective date of resignation.
Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson and Town Community Engagement Specialist Susan Scarlata did not respond to requests for comment.
Pardee also claimed qualified immunity, which protects government officials from liability for civil damages insofar as their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.
Pardee said he was never given notice that discussing possible employment sanctions and decisions with other administrators would be the basis for a constructive discharge claim.
This argument “missed the mark,” Rankin wrote as the alleged due process infringement, if true, would violate clearly established law.
“Plaintiff asserts Pardee’s actions amount to official policy of the Town of Jackson and the Town is liable for his alleged unconstitutional acts,” Rankin wrote. “This Court agrees.”
Kevin Gregory, who is representing Schultz as part of the Jackson firm Lubing, Gregory and Rectanus, praised Rankin’s decision.
“It is a very well reasoned order,” Gregory said. “The Judge did a very thorough job analyzing the factual contingents of the parties.”
The case is scheduled for a trial May 22-26 in federal court in Cheyenne.
This story was published on Feb. 22, 2023.
