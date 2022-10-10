ROCK SPRINGS — A conversation group conducted a town hall meeting at Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 5, to discuss Project Bison, a five-megaton direct air capture carbon removal project in Wyoming and how it will impact the state.
Presenters included Patricia Loria, vice-president of CarbonCapture Inc., (CCI), Justin Loyka, energy programs manager in Lander, and J. Fred McLaughlin, director for the Center for Economicand Geological Research at University of Wyoming.
They revealed how they intend to permanently remove five million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) every year by 2030.
Robby Rockey, president and CEO of Frontier Carbon Solutions in Irving, Texas, was one of the guest speakers as well.
“Wyoming is a unique state with unique qualities,” said Loyka. “Wyoming has a high energy IQ. This is an opportunity for Wyoming because it will attract private companies and they’re ready for this work.”
He added, “It will create a large market and will bring economic value while protecting water resources and be a good addition to our state.”
Wyoming is the first location for Project Bison, the largest carbon removal project in America.
According to Rockey, Frontier Carbon Solutions is developing the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub in southwest Wyoming. This facility can provide permanent carbon dioxide storage for some of Wyoming’s most critical industries.
“We can remove up to 10 million tons of carbon dioxide annually,” said Rockey. “That’s 17% of Wyoming’s total emissions.”
Loria pointed out that community feedback is important.
“Project Bison will start out small and it will pick up over time,” Loria said. “We’re not asking you to bet on us but to grow with us as we expand.”
McLaughlin mentioned that sedimentary basins will be used to store carbon dioxide. McLaughlin said that geologists started researching the most accommodating areas to store CO2 in Wyoming because “Wyoming has attractive geology and regulatory environment.”
“Wyoming has thick reservoirs and we have a depth of knowledge because of the long history of the oil and gas industry in Wyoming,” he said.
According to Loria, CCI and Frontier Carbon Solutions would get $185 per ton of CO2.
She also reassured the attendees at the meeting that even though they require energy, they will work closely with the state and not take energy away or stick Wyomingites with higher energy prices.
The speakers said the facility could create 200+ long-term operational positions as well as hundreds of jobs in the areas of construction and installation, and a manufacturing facility could be located in Wyoming.
They will also work with local educational institutions such as Western Wyoming Community College to provide training for these jobs.
“We want to be the employer of the future,” said Rockey. “We want to be here for decades. It’s like a power plant – it’s not going anywhere. We want to build that connection with the community and be the place where people want to work.”
Some residents expressed concerns for wildlife as well as using lands intended for recreational purposes.
Loria stated that they “will use land meant for industrialized purposes.”
David Martin, Rock Springs resident, said he thinks there could be positive outcomes with Project Bison and was already familiar with its goals.
“I think this is something that would benefit the county,” said Martin. “It’s going to provide employment to residents and it’s going to help diversify the economy. I’m interested to see where this goes.”
Rock Springs resident Ryan Greene said it’s exciting to learn about and understand the project.
“Obviously, it fits, somewhat, into Wyoming’s energy and economic goals,” said Greene. “There are some questions about the process such as water usage, power generations, land disturbances like wind and solar, but if it removes the carbon out of the air and allows us to prolong our legacy industries, I think it’s a good thing for Wyoming but we have a responsibility.”
He added, “We have to do it right. We need to make sure we’re not contaminating groundwater and we’re not polluting the air. It sounds like a good thing and it’s exciting to hear that people want to invest in Wyoming as well as lead the carbonization efforts. It’s a good opportunity for Wyoming.”
This story was published on Oct. 8, 2022.
