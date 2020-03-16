JACKSON (WNE) — A Colter Elementary teacher is back at work this week after being arrested for strangulation in January.
Matthew Elliott, 36, was arrested Jan. 21 after a woman called police wanting to report an assault from the night before.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the accuser, who said Elliott became angry at her and “lunged at her and grabbed her by the throat and choked her for approximately 15 seconds.”
The victim had red marks on both sides of her neck during the police interview the next day, deputies stated in documents. When interviewed, Elliott denied the allegations.
Based on the severity of the marks on the accuser’s neck, deputies arrested Elliott and charged him with strangulation of a household member, a felony.
According to the case file in Teton County Circuit Court, Elliott is set to appear for a change of plea hearing April 6. Since the hearing is on the circuit court docket, the case is being resolved with a lesser misdemeanor charge.
Teton County School District No. 1 Information Coordinator Charlotte Reynolds confirmed that Elliott is still employed by the district. A staff directory lists him as a third-grade teacher at Colter Elementary.
“He returned on Monday after a 30-day leave,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the district can place employees on paid administrative leave for up to 30 days.
