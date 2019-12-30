RIVERTON — The fatal fire that took the lives of father and daughter Todd and Cambrie Pepper north of Riverton last Thursday has been determined to have been accidental.
The father, Todd Pepper, was 49, and Cambrie was 11. She was a student at Riverton Middle School.
Riverton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Henri DeClercq, who was on scene Dec. 19 after the early-morning fire was reported from 36 Darnall Road, announced Monday that the cause of the fire was insufficient venting of the dryer.
“The insufficient venting caused a buildup of lint inside the dryer where the friction and heat of the dryer eventually ignited the lint.”
The fire grew and engulfed the home, so that responders who arrived soon after 5 a.m. Thursday encountered what DeClercq called “heavy involvement” of the flames with the residence.
By 10 a.m. that day, the flames had been extinguished. The house had collapsed in the middle and was still pluming smoke visibly toward Burma Road and Highway 789.
DeClercq emphasized the tragedy of the incident and urged caution in the community.
“I would highly encourage everyone to take some time to inspect and clean their dryers and the associated venting” on a regular basis, and also “take a few minutes and check your smoke alarms,” DeClercq’s statement reads.
Smoke alarms have a roughly 10-year lifespan and should be replaced at least every decade, or replaced regardless if they don’t have a date on them, the chief said.
