SHERIDAN — A University of Wyoming official announced a university proposal to immediately invest roughly $560,000 into the Sheridan and Casper Wyoming Technology Business Centers during the Wyoming Business Council’s quarterly Board of Directors meeting last week.
UW Vice President of Research and Economic Development Ed Synakowski said the proposal stems from a review of the university’s economic development programs ordered by acting-President Neil Theobald and conversations with the leaders of the Sheridan and Casper WTBCs.
Last month, the university announced it would halt plans to transition the Sheridan and Casper WTBCs into pilot innovation centers while it conducted its internal assessment.
The innovation center concept emerged from legislation passed as part of the Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming during the Wyoming Legislature’s 2018 session. The concept was designed to give local officials more control over the WTBCs and give the business incubators access to more researchers through the WBC.
Right now, the two WTBCs are co-operated by UW and public officials in Sheridan and Casper. UW would not have a stake in the incubators under the innovation center concept.
Synakowski said the directors of the Sheridan and Casper WTBCs had supported the transition because working as remote university operations have proven difficult.
After meeting with the directors of the two incubators during UW’s internal assessment, however, UW officials concluded that the university would benefit from correcting those difficulties and staying involved with the WTBCs instead of giving up their stake in the centers.
“The strong consensus view was that — with proper, well-run processes — this relationship is a net asset, with no ambiguity,” Synakowski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.