The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by six on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said new cases were reported Thursday in Campbell, Fremont, Sweetwater and Washakie counties.
The new cases bring to 709 the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen in the state since the virus was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
As of Thursday afternoon, Fremont County had 255 cases; Laramie County had 122; Teton County had 69; Natrona had 65; Washakie had 34; Sweetwater had 24; Albany had 23; Campbell had 19; Converse and Johnson had 14; Sheridan had 12; Lincoln had 11; Uinta had 10; Carbon had nine, Hot Springs had eight; Big Horn and Crook had five; Goshen had four, and Park had two. Niobrara, Platte, Sublette and Washakie each had one case.
The number of people to recover from coronavirus since mid-March increased by 19 on Thursday to total 735, including 562 people with confirmed cases and 173 with probable cases.
Probable cases are defined as those where a patient has symptoms of coronavirus and has been exposed to someone with a known case, but has not been tested. The number of probable cases on Thursday remained at 212.
The number of active cases was set at 171 on Thursday, with 132 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 39 with probable cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.