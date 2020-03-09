RIVERTON — Acute methamphetamine intoxication and hypothermia were pronounced culprits in the death of 23-year-old Jade Wagon.
Wagon went missing Jan. 2 and was found dead three weeks later, in a field near Ethete.
“The examination revealed no evidence of significant traumatic injuries,” stated a Thursday press release by the FBI describing the results of the Jan. 27 autopsy.
“The methamphetamine levels in Ms. Wagon’s body are known to produce confusion and irrational behavior. Based on the investigation of multiple agencies and autopsy results, the (Fremont County) Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as accidental.”
Multiple sources claimed Wagon was last seen at the Wind River Hotel and Casino before leaving with unknown parties.
She was the sister of Jocelyn Watt, who was murdered in Riverton along with Rudy Perez almost exactly one year before Wagon’s disappearance. Under investigation by the Riverton Police Department, the murders of Watt and Perez have not been solved.
The girls’ mother, Nicole Wagon, is an activist for Not Our Native Daughters, which supports Gov. Gordon’s task force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
The FBI and “all participating agencies” including the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Wind River Police Department, and RPD — express in the statement their “deepest condolences to the Wagon family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.