PINEDALE (WNE) — Tristin Peden, 19, of Big Piney, died Tuesday when the pickup he was driving rolled multiple times, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Peden was heading east on County Road 134, Calpet Road, in Sublette County when the crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Peden was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup at a high speed when it exited the road to the left, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. He then turned the pickup hard back to the right, where it left the road. Peden turned back in the other direction, which caused the truck to roll multiple times, the report said. The Highway Patrol is investigating speed, driver inattention and cell phone use as possible contributing factors to the crash. Peden was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.
