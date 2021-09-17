Yellowstone worker burned near Old Faithful
JACKSON (WNE) — A 19-year-old working in Yellowstone National Park concessions suffered the first significant thermal-burn injuries of the year early Thursday morning near Old Faithful.
Rangers provided initial care to the woman, from Rhode Island, for second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body. Due to the injuries, she was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then life-flighted to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, according to a National Park Service news release.
This incident is under investigation, and no further information was available on the woman's condition since she was transported to a hospital outside of the park, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said.
The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there can be scalding water just below the surface.
"Everyone must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features," Warthin cautioned.
While not common, severe thermal burn injuries can and do happen in the busy park. In 2020, a three-year-old suffered second-degree-thermal burns to the lower body and back, and an adult visitor (who illegally entered the park) fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up and taking photos.
———
LCCC employees required to wear masks
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Masks will be required indoors, including inside vehicles, for employees at Laramie County Community College after a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the county, as well as a lack of initiative from staff to report their vaccination status.
The requirements will stay in place until one of two conditions are met.
Masks will return to a recommendation for faculty when Laramie County COVID-19 transmission risk levels lower to at least moderate. The county is currently at the highest risk level.
The other condition is when LCCC verifies at least 80% of its regular, benefited faculty is fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, 56% of full-time employees have reported being vaccinated, but this percentage is greatly impacted by the fact only 214 out of the 364 have reported their status.
In order to reverse the mask mandate, at least 291 employees will need to verify they are fully vaccinated.
“We want our faculty and staff to feel safe and be safe, whether they are vaccinated or not,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said. “And so we know that two things are going to help them do that: vaccination and mask wearing.”
Schaffer said the decision to update protocols was made in solidarity with educational partners at the K-12 level and the University of Wyoming.
Although employees will be required to mask up, students will still only have a strong recommendation from school officials to wear a mask.
