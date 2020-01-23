CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that it can’t take any enforcement action relating to the new federal law that raises the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21 years old.
That’s because state law enforcement, such as CPD, cannot enforce federal law. CPD can only legally enforce Wyoming state laws and Cheyenne city ordinances, CPD Public Information Officer David Inman said.
Inman said only federal agencies, such as the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, can enforce federal laws in Wyoming. However, Inman did note that just because CPD can’t enforce the new change, people are still breaking federal law if someone under 21 buys tobacco products.
This includes any products with tobacco or nicotine in them, such as flavored e-cigarettes or vapes, cigarettes, cigars and more.
“(It’s the) same concept as you think with Colorado and Washington legalizing marijuana statewide. Police can’t do anything federally, you know,” Inman said. “We’re not trying to tell people, ‘Yeah, you know, do what you want,’ because federal law says you can’t. We just can’t enforce it. That’s what makes it different is we can’t take action on it.”
There is currently a proposed bill in the Legislature that would raise the age for someone to buy or possess nicotine products from 18 to 21 in Wyoming. Inman said if this passes, he also anticipates a city ordinance with the same rules would follow, which CPD would then have the power to enforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.