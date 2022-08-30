Not all leases are created equal
From the Aug. 24 Buffalo Bulletin:
For years, Compass Center for Families has searched for a permanent location for its operations. The non-profit provides a variety of services to serve children and families, including parenting class, supervised visitation and court-appointed advocates for children involved in the justice system. The ideal facility, according to board members and employees, would have office space for employees and homelike visitation rooms for families who participate in supervised visitations. The office spaces that Compass has rented over the years have typically not been ideal for visitations, because most commercial office spaces aren’t intended to be homey.
Now Compass says it’s ready to begin an aggressive capital construction campaign to fund construction of a building that will allow the organization to better serve its clients. Compass would like to build its proposed facility on a parcel of land owned by the city of Buffalo. The proposal would allow Compass to rent the land from the city. The city would own the land, Compass would own and maintain the building and the building would revert to the city if at some future date Compass vacated the building.
The lease request died in a tie vote.
Council member Dan Hart expressed a long-held belief that the city should not be in the business of being landlords.
Given recent history, it’s easy to understand why Hart feels the way he does. The city owns a number of facilities in town — the senior center, the YMCA and the Buffalo Golf Club — and leases them to governing boards. Those lease agreements were set up decades ago between then-city councilors and the facilities’ governing boards. But over the years, the governing boards have approached the city requesting funds to make improvements or renovations. Based on comments Hart has made in city council meetings, those requests are a large part of Hart’s aversion to the city getting into the business of being a landlord.
Most voters agree, based on a failed proposed 1% sales tax that would have funded improvements and maintenance of county- and city-owned facilities. How or whether those projects will ever get funded is another matter.
But the Compass lease request is an entirely different beast. Compass isn’t asking the city to build a building. Compass is looking for a long-term lease on a parcel of city land, similar to the arrangement the city has with the Child Development Center.
Further, this lease would not encumber the city for future maintenance. Compass would be entirely responsible for maintaining and operating their building.
The proposed parcel, at the corner of Fetterman and DeSmet has been vacant for years, save for a few years when a group of volunteers installed a “labyrinth” walking path. As it is, the space is watered and the grass maintained by the city.
Let’s face it, there is a limited pot of money in Johnson County to build amenities. Public-private partnerships are a great way to get things done, especially when the financial risk to taxpayers is minimized by the terms of a lease like this.
We respect the council for carefully considering the pros and cons of this request and its long-term financial consequences. However, in light of the minimal financial risk of this type of lease and the positive work that Compass does in our community, we hope the council will reconsider the request to lease this land.
State leaders ignored school funding and now the bill has come due
From the Aug. 28 Casper Star-Tribune:
If you turn a blind eye to a problem, that doesn’t make it go away.
That was apparent earlier this month when the state was hit with a lawsuit from the Wyoming Education Association alleging that it failed, as constitutionally required, to adequately fund public education. As a result of that failure, the association maintains, cracks are beginning to show in Wyoming’s public school system in the form of larger class sizes, aging infrastructure, insufficient security and struggles to hire enough teachers.
The suit doesn’t seek a specific dollar amount. “But this is going to be a very substantial amount of money,” Patrick Hacker, one of the group’s lawyers, told the Star-Tribune.
None of this should be a surprise. While the governor’s office put out a statement after the lawsuit’s filing saying it would have preferred to resolve the matter outside the courts, Wyoming has known for some time that its educational bill would soon come due. But state leaders either chose to ignore that fact, quibble over the details or argue about educational issues with no bearing on our state. And now here we are.
The origins of the lawsuit date back decades. The Wyoming Supreme Court held in a series of cases between 1980 and 2008 that the state’s old system for financing schools, which was based on local property taxes, was unconstitutional. Under the so-called “Campbell County cases,” the high court defined what a quality education entailed in Wyoming. The rulings also meant the state was obligated to perform cost-of-education studies and adjust funding based on inflation, among other things.
The state paid for the studies, but lawmakers haven’t always followed the recommendations of the consultants they hired. For example, in 2018 the state spent $800,000 to perform a review of the education funding system. Lawmakers anticipated that the review would find ways to save money. Instead, the review determined that the state should be spending tens of millions more than it was. So lawmakers rejected the recommendation and moved on without a solution.
And Wyoming’s education system has repeatedly gone without solutions. The answers aren’t exactly easy. The state’s revenue streams aren’t what they once were thanks to changes in the energy industry. That leaves decision makers with two choices: raise more funds through taxes or make cuts elsewhere. With no easy answer, our politicians have opted for a third option: kicking the can down the road.
Of late, they’ve also taken to focusing on distractions. So instead of worrying about the massive funding shortfalls facing the system, lawmakers have “fought” critical race theory, which isn’t taught in the state, or fretted about girls’ locker rooms, even though there is no evidence of a problem.
But the piper must still be paid. Our leaders had time to solve this problem. They could have followed their own funding model. Now, they’ll likely spend even more money — in the form of legal bills — than they would have if they just solved the school finance issue in the first place. Ignoring problems, or looking for distractions, can only put off the inevitable for so long.
Angell fought for gov’t transparency
From the Aug. 24 Cody Enterprise:
With the death of Jim Angell last week, a powerful voice for openness and transparency in government fell silent.
Angell, who served for many years as the executive director of the Wyoming Press Association, kept a vigilant eye on any bills to come before the Wyoming Legislature that might have restricted the public’s access to information.
He made trips across the state for years conducting many workshops educating elected officials at all levels of government, reporters and anyone who would listen about Wyoming’s open meetings and public record laws.
He was willing to battle anyone breaking the laws on open meetings and public records.
Angell was awarded the WPA’s Milton Chilcott Award in 2019 for his “extraordinary efforts to defend access to public information.”
It is impossible to measure how much impact Angell had on transparency in government.
When Mark Gordon ran for governor, he said he was committed to making government more transparent and accessible. He has lived up to that claim.
Within days of getting elected as Wyoming State Auditor, Kristi Racines made Wyoming’s checkbook open and available for public examination.
Much has been accomplished, but much still needs to be done.
Government officials at all levels across Wyoming are becoming more transparent and less work is being done in secret meetings and executive sessions.
Even some non-government boards not regulated by state laws are seeing the value and importance of transparency and the potential pitfalls of keeping things secret from the public.
Openness and transparency are vital for communities and individuals to trust their elected officials and boards.
Jim Angell’s voice is now silent, but his unwavering passion for openness in government has begun to take hold across the state.
— By John Malmberg
Values over party
From the Aug. 24 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
Let’s take a moment to acknowledge an important moment in Teton County election history.
95% of primary voters in last week’s primary election registered as Republicans. This showed a congruence with Teton County’s overwhelming interest in the strength of our democracy and the rule of law. Three quarters of residents supported a conservative congressional representative who has never before earned a majority of Teton County votes.
Let’s hope this demonstrates voters are growing tired of the polarization that’s polluting civic engagement and politics; let’s hope this can be a springboard for future engagement and coalescing around what’s right for the common good.
Whether voters plan to switch back to a different party or not, it’s important to note: We need the best person in each elected position, who is the best representative for us at the local, state and national level.
If you’re a recent party switcher, take a close look at the Republican party’s platform. Does it reflect your values? Could it reflect some or all of your future vision for our community?
Fiscal responsibility. Conservation. Respect for individual freedoms.
Maybe you align more with the values of the Democratic party?
Economic sustainability. Public lands in public hands. High-quality public education.
Maybe most of us actually want most of those things. Does it really have to be one or the other? There is vast common ground.
The true core desires of our country’s two main political parties may be more similar than different. Recently the two-party system has been a growing recipe for polarization and lack of cohesion and progress. National TV news media and social media algorithms often celebrate sensationalism and engage through outrage. It doesn’t have to be this way. The radical extremes of a fringe minority don’t represent the core values of the whole.
So consider turning off the 24-hour news cycle and logging out of the social media bubble you’ve created. If you’re passionate, find someone who disagrees and talk through the issue. Discourse is the path to common understanding of one another. We celebrate the exchange of community ideas and information, knowing that when we engage with one another, we gain empathy and connection.
Every day is a day to deepen connection in community. Government represents a tried and true structure of our country’s constitutional republic, and civil engagement is the only way to ensure freedom and democracy survive.
Be careful (and patient) please
From the Aug. 24 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
School is starting this week, and we would characteristically ask you in this issue of the News Letter Journal to start exercising a bit of extra caution in the morning and afternoon hours when children are going to and from school.
It has been a while since you’ve had to deal with kids running to bus stops or school buses stopping at bus stops (page 18 of last week’s paper for our subscribers).
We’re no longer used to the lines of traffic that will be pulling on and off Highway 16 at both the elementary and middle/high school complexes, and we’ve also forgotten how Main Street and some other parts of town can get a little busier when a school event is going on.
So, we again ask that you exercise a little extra vigilance and patience in driving this year, especially at peak school traffic time, but we also want to ask that those of you who are going to and from our schools to be a bit more patient and exercise extra caution as well, especially at the Elementary School.
Parent drop-off and pick-up lines have always been a challenge — and Michael Keaton is just one of many who have immortalized them in Hollywood — but the situation at Newcastle Elementary School has gotten particularly challenging.
The News Letter Journal shared the school district’s plan to address the issue at Newcastle Elementary School last week, and we urge you to check it out before you try to navigate your way around the building at peak hours this year. Given the space and resources at hand, the district adopted this plan to improve safety for children, parents and other motorists, and its success largely depends on your ability and willingness to take your time as you make your way through the line — or around it if it occasionally trickles back to the highway.
School leaders have faith in your desire to help and we do too, but it is hard to get everybody on the same page if we all don’t get a copy of the book. So spread the word, share the map or point friends and fellow parents (and grandparents) to wcsd1.org or newslj.com for more information on this and other school issues.
Have a safe and wonderful start to your school year!
We need "Wyoming's doctor" to fight for our health care needs
From the Aug. 27 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
"I will remember that I do not treat a fever chart, a cancerous growth, but a sick human being, whose illness may affect the person's family and economic stability. My responsibility includes these related problems, if I am to care adequately for the sick." – Part of the modern Hippocratic Oath, written in 1964 by Louis Lasagna, Academic Dean of the School of Medicine at Tufts University, and used in many medical schools today.
-n-
When he first stepped foot in the U.S. Capitol as Wyoming's junior senator in 2007, Casper Republican John Barrasso was seen as someone who would represent the state's residents and their best interests well.
A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, the hope was that Gov. Dave Freudenthal's choice to replace Sen. Craig Thomas after his death would bring his medical experience to bear in ways that would improve health care for Wyomingites and the rest of the country.
Instead, after he was elected to the position in 2008, it seems his main goal became standing in the way of anything Democrats hoped to accomplish, while working to elevate his own status and authority.
Time after time, Sen. Barrasso was pictured standing to one side of Senate President Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as the latter took questions from reporters. And he quickly became the go-to guy for Fox News, standing in the Capitol rotunda's mezzanine and putting President Barack Obama and his goals on blast.
The irony, of course, is that throughout his ultimately unsuccessful fight against the Affordable Care Act, "Dr. Barrasso" failed to offer an alternative that his fellow Republicans could get behind. In fact, it was the senior member of Wyoming's delegation, Sen. Mike Enzi, who presented "Ten Steps to Transform Health Care in America," even before Obamacare became law.
Since being re-elected in 2012 and 2018, Sen. Barrasso has continued to rail against the nation's only successful effort in recent years to extend health insurance to those who can't afford to buy it on the open market. In 2019, he published online several of the speeches he had delivered on the Senate floor under the clever title "Dr. Barrasso's Second Opinion." Each time, he pointed out what was wrong with the ACA without offering any better options, other than saying Republicans were working to lower prescription drug prices.
The most telling evidence of how far the now senior senator from the smallest-populated state in the country was willing to go to gain or retain power was his failure to speak out during the COVID-19 pandemic. If there was anyone in Congress who should have challenged President Trump's ignorant, deadly advice to shun face coverings and drink bleach to combat the novel coronavirus, it should have been the former president of the Wyoming Medical Society and member of the American Medical Association's Council of Ethics and Judicial Affairs.
Where was he when Gov. Mark Gordon stood in front of the media to announce the cancelation of summer 2020 rodeos statewide to try to limit the virus's spread? Where was he when the governor finally imposed a mask mandate in public places? Where was he when anti-maskers demonstrated in front of the state Capitol, and Gov. Gordon stood face to face with people shouting that he was a tyrant and destroying our economy?
Nowhere near Cheyenne, of course.
Now, two years before his next re-election bid, we learn just how far removed from his constituents' health care needs Sen. Barrasso really is.
Recently, Casper resident Kala McWain spoke with a Wyoming Tribune Eagle reporter about her efforts to get our federal lawmakers to support the Medical Nutrition Equity Act. McWain and her husband, Jake, have been told their youngest son has a genetic metabolic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU, which prevents his body from processing regular foods properly.
As a result, the McWains will need to feed their son special medical food and formula for the rest of his life, at a cost well over $1,000 per month. Which is why they are pushing for this legislation, which would require private insurance providers and federal health care programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program to cover this type of nutrition when it is required to prevent severe disability or death.
Kala McWain said she met with representatives of both Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney's offices a year ago, but both took information back without action. She said she was especially hopeful when she met with Sen. Barrasso around the same time, since he was a medical doctor. However, she said she left feeling defeated because although he has said every life is important, he refused to sign on as a sponsor of the bill.
In a statement to the WTE for our story, a spokesperson for Sen. Barrasso said the senator "appreciates the McWain family for meeting with him and raising awareness about this important issue and legislation. As co-chair of the Senate Rare Disease Caucus, he understands how critical it is for families in Wyoming to have access to medically necessary foods and supplements."
If that's true, why didn't he immediately sign on as a sponsor? If he is so supportive, why should the McWains have to continue their lobbying efforts, as they have in the year since those initial conversations?
According to the National PKU Alliance, there are roughly 16,500 people in the U.S. who can't eat or process regular foods. Why are Sen. Barrasso and his colleagues failing to advance this lifesaving legislation for so few people? It's not like doing so would be the tipping point that bankrupts the federal government.
(Late Wednesday afternoon, after being contacted by the WTE for comment for this editorial, Sen. Barrasso's office told Kala McWain the senator has decided that he will sign on as a sponsor of the Medical Nutrition Equity Act. So far, Sen. Lummis had not indicated whether she will join him, and Rep. Cheney has not signed onto the House version.)
Wyoming residents should be asking themselves at this point whether Sen. Barrasso is truly representing all of the people of Wyoming. If he won't readily stand up for folks like the McWains, is he really looking out for you and your needs?
Long ago, we stopped being surprised by most of the unproductive, partisan comments coming from Sen. Barrasso's office. Unlike former Sen. Enzi, who believed in working with Democrats to get things done for the American people, Sen. Barrasso seems determined to be more of a roadblock than a pilot car.
But just because we're not surprised doesn't mean we're not disappointed. In a state with so few representatives elected to speak on our behalf, we believe we could do better. If the senator can't summon the courage to "do no harm" and start supporting those who elected him, it's time to find someone who can.
David Adler: Gideon’s trumpet: toward equality in criminal justice
Gideon v. Wainwright (1963), entrenched in American folklore by a best-selling book and a popular film, was one of the most famous decisions rendered by the Warren court. In a landmark opinion that reflected the Supreme Court’s determination to create one rule for rich and poor alike, the high tribunal held for the first time that the Sixth Amendment requires states to provide for court-appointed attorneys in all felony cases.
Justice Hugo Black wrote the Court’s 9-0 opinion: “From the very beginning, our state and national constitutions and laws have laid great emphasis on safeguards designed to assure fair trials. This noble ideal cannot be realized if a poor man charged with a crime has to face his accusers without a lawyer to assist him.” Black insisted that no person should be deprived of counsel because of his poverty. To do so, he believed, violated the Sixth Amendment’s guarantee of the right counsel, as well as the promise of our democratic society to provide equal justice under the law.
The case brought to national prominence Clarence Earl Gideon, who was charged with breaking and entering the Bay Harbor (Florida) poolroom, with intent to commit a misdemeanor, a felony under state law. Gideon had no money and, at trial, asked the presiding judge to appoint an attorney to represent him. The judge refused his request on grounds that Florida law granted him no such authority. Gideon protested and asserted a constitutional right to counsel under the Sixth Amendment. The trial court explained that the Supreme Court in Betts v. Brady, in 1942, had held that criminal defendants in federal cases possessed the right to court-appointed counsel, but that ruling did not extend to state cases.
Gideon conducted his own defense, “about as well as could be expected from a layman,” Justice Black observed in his opinion for the Supreme Court in Gideon v. Wainwright. Gideon was not skilled in the arts of lawyering, and lacked knowledge about discovery, cross examination and the rules governing the admissibility of evidence, among other shortcomings. He was convicted and, while in prison, in his own handwriting, appealed in forma pauperis—in the character of a pauper—to the Supreme Court, asserting denial of his Sixth Amendment right to counsel.
The Supreme Court appointed a brilliant attorney, Abe Fortas, who later became Justice Fortas. Fortas was asked by the Court to address the question of whether Betts v. Brady should be overturned.
He was in the enviable position of drawing upon Justice Black’s dissenting opinion in Betts v. Brady. When the Court unanimously agreed to overturn Betts, Chief Justice Earl Warren graciously assigned to Black the opportunity of writing the Court’s opinion, which meant he could write into law his dissent in Betts.
Justice Black wrote for the Court that right to counsel guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment was a “fundamental” right that should be incorporated into the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment and applied to the states. Black observed that if Gideon’s was a federal case that he would clearly enjoy the right to counsel. Why, he asked rhetorically, should a federal right, fundamental to a fair trial and equal justice under law, be denied in state court. “It is an obvious truth,” he wrote, that “any person haled into court, who is too poor to hire a lawyer, cannot be assured a fair trial unless counsel is provided for him.”
At retrial, Gideon was represented by a court-appointed attorney. His lawyer uncovered new witnesses and evidence and won an acquittal from the jury. The story of Gideon’s vindication was beautifully told by the prize-winning author, and New York Times columnist, Anthony Lewis, in “Gideon’s Trumpet,” an instant classic used in classrooms across the nation to introduce readers to the landmark case and the workings of the criminal justice system. Lewis’s book was made into a movie by the same title, in which the acclaimed actor, Henry Fonda, portrayed Gideon. The book and the film reward attention 50 years after the Court’s decision.
Gideon stood at the center of the Warren Court’s commitment to the principle of equality in criminal justice. The Court’s rulings expanded the principle of due process of law as a means of constitutionalizing state criminal proceedings and aimed to reduce the gap between the affluent and the poor. Its reach extended to requiring, for example, that states furnish indigent defendants in criminal trials with transcripts of a trial record in appellate cases. Otherwise, the appellate review would be inadequate. Years later, the Court under the leadership of Chief Justice Warren Burger, named to the Court by President Richard Nixon, extended the right to counsel to misdemeanors when the defendant is sentenced to imprisonment.
Gideon is remembered as one of Justice Black’s finest opinions, in a category with his opinions in the Pentagon Papers Case and the Steel Seizure Case. It stands as a tribute to his persistence in the effort to extend the right to counsel to state cases, a reflection of the experiences of a Justice born into poverty in Clay County, Alabama, who learned as a police court judge, of the importance of legal representation for the poor who, otherwise, would be denied equal justice under the law.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported. in part. through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
