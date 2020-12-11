The coronavirus has been linked to the deaths of 22 more Wyoming residents, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the illness since it surfaced in Wyoming to 321, the Department of Health announced Friday.
However, at the same time, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell to levels not seen since late October as officials continued to receive reports of recoveries.
The Health Department, in a news release, said the deaths of residents of nine counties were reported between late November and mid-December
Six of the deaths involved Laramie County residents, three women and three men. Five were residents of long-term care facilities.
Fremont County also saw six residents die, four women and two men. Three were residents of long-term care facilities.
Other deaths included a Campbell County man and woman, a Carbon County woman, a Goshen County man and woman, two Lincoln County men, a Natrona County man, a Sublette County man and a Sweetwater County man.
On the same day the department announced the deaths, its figures showed that the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell below 4,000.
The department said 456 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases were reported Friday, along with 106 new probable cases.
However, the number of recoveries reported on Friday exceeded 1,000 for the fourth time this week, totaling 1,189 among patients with either confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 3,384 active cases, the lowest number seen since Oct. 24.
Laramie County had 720 active cases; Natrona County had 602; Sweetwater had 293; Fremont had 222; Campbell had 221; Park had 177; Albany had 135; Sheridan had 134; Washakie had 117; Uinta had 112; Teton had 101; Goshen had 99; Lincoln had 75; Big Horn had 63; Carbon had 59; Converse had 56; Johnson and Sublette had 47; Platte had 35; Hot Springs had 23; Crook had 22; Weston had 15, and Niobrara had nine.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 22 counties, with Sweetwater County reporting the highest number at 88. Laramie County had 74 new confirmed cases.
The increase brought to 33,659 the number of confirmed cases seen since coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of probable cases increased by 106 to total 5,126 since the pandemic began.
The newly reported recoveries brought to 35,080 the number of people to recover from either confirmed or probable cases.
