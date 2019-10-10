SUNDANCE (WNE) — A fatal crash near Moorcroft on Oct. 7 claimed the life of California resident David Segal.
The accident occurred around milepost 169 on Interstate 90 east of Moorcroft. Around 7:34 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.
A 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle entered the median. The driver over-corrected to the right and then to the left before overturning.
The driver of the Toyota was identified as 57-year-old Segal of Woodland Hills, California. Segal was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
