SHERIDAN — This week shows daily weather forecasts dipping below negative 20 degrees with some days reaching no higher than 10 degrees. With such frigid weather ahead, Sheridan County public officials shared tips and reminders for the public to consider.
“Cold temperatures with high winds will make this a very dangerous week,” Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said. “Winds will cause the windchill temperatures to drop into the negatives and may break some records.”
Ludikhuize specified carbon monoxide poisoning as a lesser considered cause of death during extreme cold such as what Sheridan County will experience this week.
“Every year people die trying to heat homes with stoves,” Ludikhuize said. “Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.”
Sheridan County Sheriff-elect Levi Dominguez also stressed the importance of properly heating homes.
“Folks are going to be running different heating devices at home. Just make sure that you’re using them for what they’re recommended to be used for,” Dominguez said. “Make sure that you’re following what they recommend on how to use them and smoke detectors, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are all ready to go.”
Ludikhuize also cautioned the public on signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
“Know the signs of frostbite: numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin… avoid going outdoors if possible,” Ludikhuize said. “Know the signs of hypothermia: shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness. Many times people with hypothermia may not know they have it, so look for signs in other people.”
Ludikhuize added those who have signs of frostbite or hypothermia, or know someone who does, should call 911.
“One of the most important things is, if you’re going to go outside and bear the weather for any period of time, just to dress properly,” Dominguez said. “Dress in layers and make sure you have the right clothes if you’re going to be out there for an extended period of time because frostbite can kick in really quick.”
Humans are not the only group at risk of succumbing to negative temperatures, Ludikhuize said.
“Farmers know they must take steps to protect animals and livestock,” Ludikhuize said.
“Families need to shelter their pets and bring them indoors.”
Dominguez added the negative weather could have some consequences on traveling.
“When it comes to traveling, make sure that you’ve scraped all the windows off and plan ahead,” Dominguez said. “Traffic may be a little slower than typical so make sure that the ice and everything is scraped off of your windows so you can see and you’re prepared to travel. It may take a little extra time to get there.
“Especially during the holiday season, people are going to be coming and going and traveling so I think it’s important to let people know where you’re going. If you’re heading out of town in the cold weather, if something happens, somebody has an idea of where you’re going and what time you’re going to get there. That way, if you don’t show up, people have an idea of where to look or call for help,” Dominguez continued.
Dominguez added those traveling should ensure their vehicles are equipped with food, warm clothes and fuel in preparation for potentially being stuck on the side of the road for an extended period of time.
This story was published on Dec. 19, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.