Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Albany: 358

Big Horn: 51

Campbell: 149

Carbon: 45

Converse: 56

Crook: 30

Fremont: 177

Goshen: 42

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 331

Lincoln: 94

Natrona: 271

Niobrara: 1

Park: 146

Platte: 32

Sheridan: 143

Sublette: 10

Sweetwater: 33

Teton: 48

Uinta: 23

Washakie: 18

Weston: 31

Total: 2,114

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Albany: 886

Big Horn: 117

Campbell: 507

Carbon: 232

Converse: 159

Crook: 69

Fremont: 871

Goshen: 116

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 47

Laramie: 830

Lincoln: 243

Natrona: 792

Niobrara: 2

Park: 370

Platte: 58

Sheridan: 359

Sublette: 101

Sweetwater: 389

Teton: 659

Uinta: 317

Washakie: 123

Weston: 55

Total 7,337

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Albany: 129

Big Horn: 16

Campbell: 44

Carbon: 37

Converse: 64

Crook: 10

Fremont: 124

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 18

Laramie: 280

Lincoln: 53

Natrona: 146

Niobrara: 3

Park: 36

Platte: 23

Sheridan: 115

Sublette: 41

Sweetwater: 21

Teton: 33

Uinta: 75

Washakie: 10

Weston: 26

Total: 1,328

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16

Albany: 656

Big Horn: 80

Campbell: 400

Carbon: 222

Converse: 167

Crook: 49

Fremont: 804

Goshen: 90

Hot Springs: 39

Johnson: 41

Laramie: 775

Lincoln: 200

Natrona: 660

Niobrara: 4

Park: 258

Platte 48

Sheridan: 327

Sublette: 131

Sweetwater: 375

Teton: 643

Uinta: 367

Washakie: 108

Weston: 50

Total: 6,494

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.