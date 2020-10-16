The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming exceeded 2,100 Friday as counties around the state reported 248 new laboratory-confirmed cases, the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus, said the new confirmed cases and 42 new probable cases pushed the number of active cases in the state to 2,114, an increase of 156 from Thursday.
The number of new confirmed cases set a record for daily reports of new cases, exceeding the previous record of 195 on Oct. 9.
The increase in active cases came despite the report of 134 recoveries around the state Friday.
As of Friday, Albany County had 358 active cases; Laramie County had 331; Natrona County had 271; Fremont County had 177; Campbell had 149; Park had 146; Sheridan had 143; Lincoln had 94; Converse had 56; Big Horn had 51; Teton had 48; Carbon had 45; Goshen had 42; Sweetwater had 33; Platte had 32; Weston had 31; Crook had 30; Johnson and Uinta had 23; Washakie had 18; Sublette had 10; Hot Springs had two, and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Albany County reported the highest number of new confirmed cases, 50, among the 19 counties reporting new cases. Natrona County reported 49 new confirmed cases.
The increase brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March to 7,337.
The number of probable cases seen since the pandemic began increased by 42 Friday to total 1,328.
Of the 8,665 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable cases, 6,494 have recovered, the Health Department said, an increase of 134 over Thursday’s numbers.
