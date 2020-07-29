GREEN RIVER (WNE) — Trona Capital of the World, Launching Point for Powell’s Expedition and now Purple Heart City. Green River has another moniker.
Flaming Gorge Way was recently included in the Purple Heart Trail, a system of roads landmarks and other monuments designed to give tribute to men and women who have earned the Purple Heart, according to the program’s website.
This is the first such designation in Wyoming.
According to a release from the city, resident Josh Coursey approached Jennie Melvin with the city’s Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street organization to apply for the designation.
After approaching representatives of the American Legion Post 28, the group was able to earn the new designation for Green River.
With it, Wyoming becomes the 47th state with Guam to with the designation.
According to the release, Coursey believes the designation not only honors the residents who have earned the Purple Heart, but will function as a means to attract traffic off Interstate 80 to the downtown section of the city.
Melvin said signs are in production and will be placed on light poles along Flaming Gorge Way.
The program was originally established in 1992, establishing the trail at a monument in Mount Vernon, Virginia. Mount Vernon was George Washington’s plantation and is his burial place.
