LYMAN (WNE) — A routine traffic stop on Interstate 80 recently resulted in the confiscation of 221 pounds of marijuana.
On Oct. 30, a Wyoming Highway Patrolman assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on I-80.
The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain the driver.
Another patrolman arrived on the scene and deployed his K-9 partner, “Bailey,” who gave a positive alert indicating the odor of an illegal substance.
The resulting search yielded approximately 221 pounds of marijuana.
The driver, who was not identified in the release issued by the WHP, was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and —failure to maintain a single lane of travel.
This story was published on Nov. 4, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.