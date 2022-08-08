Man sentenced for stabbing son-in-law with scissors
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man convicted of an assault in which he stabbed his son-in-law with scissors was sentenced recently in Laramie County District Court.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Kevin Dale Brown on July 25 to three years supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. The sentence followed one laid out in a plea agreement.
Brown pleaded guilty in March to felony aggravated assault and battery, bodily injury with a weapon.
The Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, Brown and his counsel had agreed that Brown should be released on his own recognizance, or on no-cost bail, after the change-of-plea hearing so Brown could seek treatment.
Brown admitted last October that, during a physical altercation, he stabbed his son-in-law in the lower back with a pair of scissors during an altercation. The injury required three to four stitches, a probable cause affidavit said.
This story was posted on August 6, 2022.
Avoid Harmful Cyanobacteria Blooms on Shoshone National Forest
JACKSON (WNE) –- The Shoshone National Forest advises recreationists to be careful at Brooks Lake and certain other lakes in the Wind River Ranger District because of harmful cyanobacterial blooms in the water.
Where blooms are present, people and their dogs should avoid any contact with the water, a forest press release said.
Advisories are in effect for Brooks, Upper Brooks, Upper Jade and Rainbow lakes. Other water bodies are being investigated for possible blooms: Pelham Lake, Scouts Pond, some lakes in the Dunoir area and small lakes off the Burroughs Loop Road, Forest Service Road 510.
“HCBs may be green, brown, or blue green in color and may appear as discolored water, small grass clippings, scum, floating mats or spilled paint,” the forest release said. “HCBs can occur on or in the water, either floating or attached to plants, rocks or other material.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, “people or animals that have direct contact with the contaminated water by swimming, breathing in aerosols or swallowing the contaminated water can experience symptoms.”
Symptoms vary depending on the method and length of exposure and the particular toxin involved.
People may experience skin, eye, throat and respiratory irritation. In pets, the symptoms may be more severe: excessive salivation, vomiting, fatigue, staggered walking, difficulty breathing, convulsions, liver failure and death within hours to days of the exposure, the Health Department’s website says.
Its suggested precautionary steps include the following:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scum.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact. If people, pets or livestock encounter a bloom, rinse the affected area with clean water.
This story was posted on August 8, 2022.
‘Star Trek’ collectibles up for grabs at the library
CASPER (WNE) — Do you speak Klingon? Lie awake at night trying to decide on your favorite Federation starship? Or maybe just think space is cool?
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library will be selling an assortment of “Star Trek” collectibles in the library’s Crawford Room.
In addition to a treasure trove of books, comics and games, more obscure items — like a “Star Trek” clock and Barbie and Ken dolls — will be up for grabs, too.
The group is also putting other sci-fi reading materials not related to “Star Trek” up for sale.
The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library raises money for the library and promotes literacy around the community — by donating books to schools, for instance. As part of its fundraising efforts, the group organizes seasonal sales where visitors can buy books from the library’s collection for cheap.
But it’s never hosted a sale dedicated to a single franchise, said Sharyle Good, co-president.
The collection was donated by an estate, Good said. Its owner had been amassing “Star Trek” memorabilia for 30 or 40 years.
By late July, Friends of the Library already had 45 boxes worth of it — with “several more” boxes on the way, she said.
Anyone interested in attending the sale must register for an appointment beforehand. Friends of the Natrona County Library started out with 90 appointment slots. Good ended adding up 10 more. As of Thursday evening, only 20 remained.
This story was posted on August 7, 2022.
