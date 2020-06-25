SHERIDAN (WNE) — Proposed policy changes that would have allowed committee chairs to host hybrid remote and in-person meetings in their home communities or at the Wyoming State Capitol died in the Wyoming Legislature Management Council Tuesday.
Prior to the vote, Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht said the best way to accommodate legislators’ interest in resuming in-person meetings is to restrict them to the Capitol Complex in Cheyenne as hybrid meetings with a remote option.
LSO has encountered significant resistance from meeting presenters to appear in person — for one upcoming committee meeting, 13 of 14 scheduled participants said they weren’t willing to testify in person, he said.
The Capitol can accommodate both Zoom technology and large crowds, with overflow areas to allow appropriate spacing if necessary. Keeping meetings in the Capitol also limits travel for LSO staff, some of whom are “deathly afraid” of going into another community to run a public meeting, he said.
Following initial presentation of proposed policy changes, Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, said he would not readily accept the responsibility as chairman of his committee to enforce health protocols in addition to running a normal meeting.
Legally, the Legislature is not required to abide by state public health orders — to preserve separation of the executive and legislative branches of government — but proposed policy explicitly stated orders would be followed. Some council members argued state guidelines are not enough.
