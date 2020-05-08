PINEDALE (WNE) – A Wyoming Game and Fish warden charged off-duty Sublette County Deputy Justin C. Hays, of Big Piney, with violating a horn-hunting regulation on public land on April 28.
Sublette County Undersheriff Lance Gehlhausen confirmed the deputy was cited for illegally taking an antler off Bureau of Land Management property.
Hays paid his $435 fine on May 1.
Gathering shed antlers, or horn hunting, on public lands is closely regulated west of the Continental Divide with the season officially opening Friday, May 1, at noon.
“It’s not going to be taken lightly,” said Gehlhausen of the deputy’s illegal action. “It’s not something we are going to talk about much. We will be dealing with this internally with a disciplinary action.”
Gehlhausen pointed out Hays was not on duty and after being cited, “came and told us … and paid his fine.”
Pinedale Regional Supervisor John Lund said Warden Adam Hymas was notified around 5 p.m. and responded to find Hays with the antler he picked up near a BLM road.
“It was not flagrant but we still enforce it,” Lund said. “We treat everybody the same.”
